Undefeated Alexis Barrière to battle Mike Marshall on April 20

Canadian Heavyweight Champion Alexis Barrière (9-0-0, 7KO) Returns to the ring on April 20 at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal.

His opponent, 34-year-old Mike Marshall (6-4-1, 4KO), of Danbury, Connecticut, is the reigning New England Heavyweight Champion.

Barrière returns to the ring just one month after a brilliant points victory on March 18 against Zamig Atakishiyev (8-1-1, 6KO), of Azerbaijan.

Barrière, 27, a former member of Canada’s National Team, has been the most active boxer in the country for the past two years. Despite the COVID pandemic and the slowdown in activities, April 20th will be his 10th fight in his 25- month pro career.

This event is presented by Mise-O-Jeu in collaboration with Bell Media.

“I am extremely impressed by Alexis’ development and progress over the past 2 years,” said GYM President Yvon Michel. “We are happy with this collaboration with New Era for the promotion of Alexis’ fights and I thank Yan Pellerin and Peter George for their trust. Alexis Barrière is a skilled, young heavyweight with strong fundamentals and superior ring intelligence. He has everything it takes to become a very big popular star.”

A total of 6 fights will be presented. fresh off his most dazzling career win last month over Francy Ntetu (17-5-0, 4KOs). light heavyweight Terry Osias (11-0-0, 5KOs) will be showcased in the co-feature, The 36-year-old Osias, who will be fighting his 10th fight at the Casino de Montréal, had to put his career on hold for more than a year, drawing on his great determination and profound resources to overcome a serious illness. Now, totally recovered and more resolute than ever, he intends to make up for lost time.

Undefeated flyweight Alexas “Iron Lady” Kubicki (6-0-0, 0KO), 19 years old only and already world ranked IBF #4, WBO #10, and WBC #14, is in an eight-round Special Female Attraction. The gifted southpaw has had an impressive career to date. In her last 2 fights, she has already registered 10-round victories against former world champions Isabel Millan (29-9-2, 9KO) and Maria Salinas (25-9-6, 7KO), both hailing from Mexico.

Also in action is veteran Yan Pellerin (13-2-0, 5KO), who once again trades his status as a promoter for that of a boxer. This ever-popular former NABO Light Heavyweight Champion will face 27–year-old Mexican Alexis Olmos (7-4-0, 3KOs) in a 6-round clash.

Also on the program are light heavyweight Petar Gavrilovic (5-0-0, 1KO) and the explosive Kevin Menoche (7-0-0, 5KO).

Tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.ca, on the www.groupeyvonmichel.ca website, or by contacting GYM directly at [email protected]

Without advertising interruptions, will be available in French and English on the www.GYMboxe.tv platform for the modest sum of $29.99.

Card subject to change.