Late change of opponent for Harlem Eubank on March 31

Harlem Eubank faces a late change of opponent in the headline slot at York Hall tomorrow night after illness ruled Christian Uruzquieta out of action.

The Mexican fighter arrived in London earlier this week but began feeling unwell and, today, has been deemed unfit to fight on Friday evening.

Stepping into the breach to face 16-0 Eubank, is Argentinean Miguel Antin who is seasoned, well-travelled and holds no fear about fighting away from home.

Eubank tops a bumper Wasserman Boxing card at the spiritual home of British boxing, in association with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum Entertainment, with heavyweight bulldozer ‘Magic’ Matty Harris and German stars Abass Baraou and Sophie Alisch part of an exciting undercard.

Wasserman Head of Global Boxing, Kalle Sauerland says Eubank is one of the “hot prospects” of British boxing, but the 29-year-old must first deal with ‘El Gato’, the hugely experienced late substitute.

The unbeaten Harlem Eubank said: “Friday night’s opponent may have changed, but my mission remains the same: put on a performance and make a statement in front of a huge TV audience on Channel 5.

“Antin is coming in at short notice, he has nothing to lose and that makes him extremely dangerous.

“But the way I’m feeling, and the way I’ve been training, I plan on dispatching him in good fashion to set up a massive 2023.

“Like the British fight fans, I am excited about the potential match-ups that are out there for me. They will happen and I am looking forward to them but, first, my focus is on Antin.”

Also part of a big punching show at York Hall, Harry Scarff takes on Jordan Dujon in a tasty looking domestic tear-up at super welterweight.

The exciting Jesse Brandon, a British prospect to keep an eye on, has his second professional contest on the York Hall show and former amateur star Codie Smith makes his paid debut.

Eubank vs Antin, is live and free-to-air on Channel 5, at 10pm on Friday.