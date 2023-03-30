Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron ticket information for May 20

Tickets for Katie Taylor’s historic homecoming clash with undisputed Super-Lightweight World Champion Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday May 20, shown live worldwide on DAZN, will go on sale next week.

Irish legend Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) fights in Ireland for the first time in her professional career as she bids to create even more history and further cement herself as the greatest female fighter on the planet when she meets England’s Cameron.

Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) achieved a lifetime dream by outpointing the USA’s Jessica McCaskill to be crowned undisputed at 140lbs at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates last November, and the 31-year-old is relishing her first defence against Taylor.

A huge undercard sees Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) defend her WBA Super-Welterweight World Title against former world pound-for-pound No.1 Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs), Dennis Hogan (31-4-1, 7 KOs) defend his IBO Super-Welterweight World Title against James Metcalf (24-2, 15 KOs), Cherneka Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs) defend her IBF Super-Bantamweight World Title against Ellie Scotney (6-0), action for rising Irish Lightweight star Gary Cully (16-0, 10 KOs) and undefeated Heavyweight Thomas Carty (4-0, 3 KOs), with more fights to be announced soon.

Tickets for Taylor vs. Cameron are priced €80, €100, €140, €250, €500, €750 and €1,500 (VIP).

Tickets are available via the 3arena venue pre sale from 10.00am on Monday April 3.

Matchroom Fight Pass members will be able to purchase tickets from 10.00am on Tuesday April 4. Priority ticket info will be emailed directly to eligible members ahead of the on-sale time.

General Sale tickets can be purchased via Stage Front and Ticket Master from 10.00am on Wednesday April 5.