Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is one-sided – only interests the UK

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is back in the news, even though it’s no longer considered a close fight anywhere outside of the British Isles.

In what has been a seismic few years for Fury, he’s the recognized lineal titleholder. After being cruelly denied a win on points in his first WBC heavyweight bout with Deontay Wilder, Fury trained harder and smarter for their rematch and beyond.

Since then, he’s gone from strength to strength against the American, the only major test he’s faced in eight years.

With extra weight, power, and confidence, Fury is a man possessed under Sugarhill Steward. It showed when Fury scored a stunning technical knockout in the seventh round of their second fight.

Unfortunately for Fury, the fight boxing fans wanted sadly collapsed in a heap. This was mainly due to the unrealistic demands Fury put on Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

So now, where does “The Gypsy King” turn? – Well, it seems to be back to British rival Anthony Joshua. There’s only one massive flaw in that plan, though. The AJ fight is no longer seen as a solid heavyweight barnburner other than in the UK.

Joshua has staunch fans, and they will back him to the hilt. However, his skillset has been exposed, and he’s no longer any force in the division.

Since a 2019 exposure by Andy Ruiz Jr., Joshua’s star has fallen. A series of poor performances at the top level brought about the realization that Joshua had a sales team behind him, making it seem like he was invincible.

The only problem with that long-term blueprint from 2013 to the 2019 Madison Square Garden reveal is that you need to walk the walk. Joshua didn’t, and he’s been feeling that pressure since Ruiz put him on the canvas.

Fury would undoubtedly begin a big favorite to defeat Joshua, with only a lucky punch at the right time, giving the Londoner any chance whatsoever.

The promotional teams behind both will claim it’s a close fight and anything can happen. But anyone with little knowledge of the sport and the two fighters will know Fury can do what he likes to AJ at his pleasure.

They did try to make the fight previously when Wilder activated the rematch clause in their contract to fight for a third and final time. This put 2021 plans for an all-British duel between WBC ruler Fury and the then WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua on hold.

Only one outcome

That hasn’t stopped the British media from salivating over the prospect of staging one of the country’s most supported events. UK pundits and former boxers weigh the likely outcome of any future fight despite those outside the UK already knowing the outcome.

After his trilogy victory over Wilder, Fury finally gets the recognition and respect he deserves. His three valiant displays against Wilder have opened the bookmakers’ eyes to his abilities as Fury as a massive favorite against Joshua.

In the last few years, Joshua has been someone that many skeptics have labeled a boxing ‘brand’ rather than a legitimate boxing great.

It’s fair to say that he’s had lots of media and sponsorship interest, particularly after his success at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Few could argue with the beginning of his professional career. In particular, after overcoming a grueling encounter with Dillian Whyte for the British heavyweight title.

After a comprehensive victory over Charles Martin, Joshua then bagged the IBF heavyweight belt. He ended Martin’s reign as IBF champion – the second shortest in professional boxing – just 85 days.

From then on, it was all about getting Joshua that one opponent that could send his profile into the British Pay Per View stratosphere.

Step forward the aging Wladimir Klitschko, who had already been soundly beaten by Fury two years before.

In April 2017, Joshua announced himself as the UK PPV flagbearer, flooring a heavyweight icon at a packed Wembley Stadium.

Cynics outlined that Klitschko was well past his best. This was proven when Klitschko refused a rematch and retired from boxing weeks afterward.

In the aftermath, bouts with Joseph Parker and Alexander Povetkin uncovered more flaws in Joshua’s game.

He could not hurt Parker too much, while Povetkin had Joshua in big trouble early on before running out of stamina.

AJ exposed

The New York defeat to Ruiz Jr. also highlighted Joshua’s considerably questionable chin. He then failed to win any respect for winning the rematch in Saudi Arabia, as Ruiz was massively out of shape and hardly trained.

Still, Joshua forced the rematch stipulation in the contract knowing full well Ruiz wasn’t at his best. His team lost kudos for that.

It demonstrated Ruiz’s lack of commitment to the sport after winning the world championship. Joshua took advantage and became a two-time champion.

As for Fury, this was a character that was still primarily underrated despite shocking Klitschko in November 2015.

That victory was no mean feat. Klitschko was barely able to lay a glove on Fury throughout.

Fury’s battles with mental health in the subsequent years after this win is well-documented. It took him over two years to rid himself of his demons and for the British Boxing Board of Control to renew his boxing license.

After a few non-descript victories over Seferi and Pianeta, few could have predicted he would give Deontay Wilder so many problems in their first bout after a long layoff.

He gained immense respect after getting up off the canvas twice to earn a valiant draw and a rematch.

Tyson Fury on the offensive

During Tyson Fury’s career up to this point, he was very rarely the aggressor in his contests. His impeccable defense and timing tipped the balance in his favor.

Nevertheless, Fury demonstrated a new dimension to his game in the Wilder rematch under Steward. He was suddenly fighting on the front foot and taking it to Wilder, which surprised the ‘Bronze Bomber.’

Few could have predicted Fury winning by technical knockout in such a fashion, but that’s what happened.

If Fury goes toe-to-toe with Joshua and boxes on the front foot, it’s hard to see the Olympic gold medalist having an answer to Fury’s technical prowess.

Few heavyweight boxers have the all-around skillset of Fury. If he fights Joshua before he retires, there’s only one result.

