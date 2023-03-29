Oscar De La Hoya left disappointed in bid to re-sign Adrien Broner

Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya lost his bid to promote Adrien Broner after the multi-weight champion signed with Don King.

De La Hoya announced that he’d “love to” sign Broner to a deal after “The Problem” left Black Prime without fighting a single bout.

Broner severed ties with the new company after three failed attempts to find an opponent for a February Pay Per View.

The Cincinnati man wasted no time and quickly linked up with ex-Mike Tyson handler King.

DK Production expects to announce the first event soon after hailing Broner’s agreement.

Adrien Broner contract

“This momentous signing by the great hall of famer, “my magic lies in my people ties,” boxing promoter Don King. With “superstar, the exciting bad boy of boxing, Adrien Broner, marks the first time the two have teamed up together.

“Fantastic boxing excitement is already permeating the boxing atmosphere,” hailed King.

“This phenomenal team-up of superstar “exciting” bad boy of boxing Adrien Broner and the world’s most excellent boxing promoter will give the people what they want – the best boxing.

“The best boxing excitement, capturing the imagination, the heart, and the mind. We intend to stimulate boxing imagination’s begging the all-important question – when is the next event?

“Adrien is ready and excited to show his championship skills once again for the delight of the great boxing fans.”

Broner added: “I have a fantastic camp with Kevin Cunningham. I can hardly wait to get back into the ring again.

“Winning a world title and constantly defending or unifying the titles is what I aim to do.”

King concluded: “As his proud promoter drops the gauntlet to all the other promoters. He challenges them to bring forth their best fighters to [meet] fight superstar bad boy of boxing Adrien Broner.

“Bob Arum, Frank Warren, Al Haymon, Eddie Hearn, and any other promoter with a hot commodity champion, we welcome them all!”

Oscar De La Hoya disappointed

It’s not the first time De La Hoya has been disappointed by a promotional wrangle involving Broner. Al Haymon took his entire stable away from Golden Boy to launch his Premier Boxing Champions company.

Some of those who walked away from De La Hoya, alongside millions of dollars, were heavyweight Deontay Wilder, the Charlo brothers [who both hold world titles], Broner himself, and several other contenders.

Broner is lining up a return at welterweight before moving down to super-lightweight.

