Feargal McCrory features on April 14 at 2300 Arena

On Friday night, April 14th, R and B Promotions will make it’s Philadelphia debut when they present an 11-bout card at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Taking part in the six-round main event will be undefeated Feargal McCrory taking on Eduardo Pereira Dos Reis in a lightweight fight.

McCrory of Coalisland, Northern Ireland is 13-0 with six knockouts. The 30 year-old is a eight-year professional who has wins over Jay Carmey (5-1-2)Callum Busutil (2-0) and Brayan Mairena (10-2-1). McCrory stropped Aelio Mesquita in one-round on February 11th in Atlantic City.

Dos Reis of Brazil is 24-11 with 19 knockouts. The 33 year-old is a 15 year-pro with wins over Thiago Cristino Bento (1-0), Daniel Lima Santos (4-1).

In Six-round bouts:

Gian Garrido (9-0, 7 KOs) of Flushing, New York takes on an opponent to be named in a middleweight contest.

Naheem Parker (5-0, 2 KOs) of Camden, NJ takes on an opponent to be named in a lightweight bout,

In four-round bouts:

James White (1-0, 1 KO) of Warwick, PA fights debuting Wilfiried Aby of Philadelphia in a light heavyweight bout.

Seeng Voong (0-1) of Philadelphia takes on Miguel Garcia (1-0) of Somers Point, NJ in a junior lightweight tussle.

Juan Davila (2-0, 1 KO) of Franklin, New Jersey fights Tony Johnson (0-1) of Tucson, Arizona in a lightweight clash.

Rahiem Davis Cooke (1-4) of Philadelphia battles Genesis Wynn (1-3) of Denver in a welterweight fight.

Thomas Santiago of Philadelphia makes his long awaited pro debut against an opponent to be named in a super middleweight fight.

In a battle of pro debuting junior middleweights, Jamar Lynch of Philadelphia faces Allen Otto of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Daniel Bean of Old Bridge, New Jersey makes his pro debut against Donald Hoskins II (0-0-1) of Kalamazoo, Michigan in a heavyweight bout.

Leonidas Soprandis (1-1-1, 1 KO) of Greece takes on pro debuting Adrian Lescay Baro of Miami Gardens, Florida in a junior welterweight contest.

Tickets are $60, $75, $100 and $175.