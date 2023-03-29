Don’t write Tyson Fury off just yet

Tyson Fury’s standing in the boxing world has, without question, fallen to the lowest it has been ever been in his career following a war of words with Oleksandr Usyk.

Anthony Joshua, a man who experienced a dramatic fall from grace after losing three times since 2019, suggested that Fury will only be able to redeem his reputation if he agrees to fight him.

Joshua adds insult to injury

The latest odds for the Joshua fight indicate that the Englishman will breeze through the contest at the 02 Arena in London: the outright markets have him priced at just 1/12 to beat Franklin. Meanwhile, the American was listed at 6/1 in the most recent boxing odds to pull off a shock win. The current predictions suggest that Joshua could be in line to fight Fury, who is the lineal heavyweight champion of the world, despite free-falling down the rankings in recent times.

As touched on, this is indicative of Fury’s recent PR nightmare with Usyk rather than a sign of Joshua’s rise back to the top table of boxing. But how has it gotten to this stage for Fury, and is he running scared? First, let’s look back on the failed negotiation over the last month.

The world is right to expect an explanation from Fury

Fury’s apparent refusal to agree on a deal with Usyk was a regrettable episode in his career and one that has, undoubtedly, seen his reputation take a knock. Yes, there are conflicting reasons submitted by both Usyk and Fury’s representatives as to why an agreement couldn’t be reached but overall, the international boxing community concluded that the Englishman’s actions have enabled him to ‘duck’ Usyk. That is, at least, the term that is being used the most to describe the situation.

On the balance of probability and in this case, if it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck. Yes, Fury’s perceived moving of the goalposts was in all likelihood, the ultimate reason why we won’t see an undisputed heavyweight clash between him and Usyk at Wembley on April 29th. But even so, is it fair to then call Fury scared of Usyk? Could the reigning WBC champion have his legitimate reason for putting an end to negotiations with the Ukrainian that is yet to come to light?

Fury never backed down before

The reality is that for all of Fury’s faults, he is certainly not short of courage. Boxing fans only need to think back to the time he got in the ring with Deontay Wilder in 2018 when defeat seemed a certainty after years of inaction.

Fury put on a performance that stunned the world with his spine-tingling bravery. This was especially evident in the last round at the Staples Centre when Wilder knocked Fury down, only for the Englishman to rise to his feet and then miraculously, take the fight to a shell-shocked Wilder. That iconic 12th round in Los Angeles should be enough to convince anyone that it’s not in Fury’s nature to swerve a fight with any boxer on the planet.

Of course, this isn’t to say that Fury covered himself in glory during his back and forth with Usyk but it does provide some much-needed balance to the narrative that surrounds Fury’s apparent ‘ducking.’ Don’t write Fury off just yet, he’ll be back soon and as dominant as ever.