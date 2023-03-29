Carlos Sanchez Valdez vs Alexander Duran on April 5 in Mexico

ProBox TV alongside the legendary Juan Manuel Márquez returns with its monthly show from Mexico on April 5th.

The Mexican capital will play host to three televised fights at the cost of absolutely nothing to viewers with a free boxing show for fight fans to enjoy on ProBox TV.

A ten-round welterweight battle will take place between Mexican Carlos Sanchez Valdez (23-1, 19 KOs) and Panama’s Alexander Duran (21-0, 7 KOs).

Sanchez comes off a 7th round KO victory over Elvis Torres last October, the undefeated southpaw was last in the ring against Edwin Bennett, picking up a points victory over eight rounds.

Brandon Reyes Valle (6-0-1, 2 KOs) will put his unblemished record on the line when he faces off with fellow Mexican, Abraham Arreola Calixtro (5-2-1, 4 KOs).

Valle makes a long awaited return to the ring after a period of inactivity coming off a majority decision draw to Luis Castro. Calixtro also comes off a draw, sharing the spoils with Luis Bolanos Lopez.

Rounding off the televised action from Mexico City will be a ten-round contest at lightweight. Jose Angel Napoles (14-1-2, 6 KOs) will lock horns with Eduardo Martinez Martinez (10-1, 7 KOs) to kick the evening off.

Promoter Juan Manuel Márquez shared his delight upon returning to Mexico City. “It means a lot every time I come back to this magical place.

“This show you will see next Wednesday will also be very magical. Some very strong Mexican men will give everything to make sure the Mexican boxing fans are entertained. Tune in for free on ProBox TV if you can’t make it.”