Anthony Joshua scraps long-running ‘Road to Undisputed’ plan

Heavyweight Anthony Joshua has admitted for the first time in his career that his high-profile “Road to Undisputed” campaign is over.

Announcing a deal with JD Sports to follow his journey to picking up all the belts, the five-year-long pursuit is dead in the water, says AJ.

The former two-time ruler was as raw as ever when he discussed his chances of landing another world title with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk holding all the straps.

Anthony Joshua scraps undisputed plan

He said: “I’m done with all that. Undisputed‘s a headache. I’ve been chasing that for a long time. That’s a whole headache.

“I’ll get my hands on one of the titles,” he added.

Joshua makes his comeback to the ring in the UK this weekend. He returns to an arena on home soil for the first time in seven years following his second loss to the pound-for-pound king and WBN Fighter of the Year Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

Pitted against American Jermaine Franklin, who isn’t here to make up the numbers, Joshua hopes to win the fans back.

“They supported me for a long time. As their champion, they expect more from me,” stated Joshua. “As someone who fights with that flag on my back, they expect more.

“I let a few people down, so I deserve the stick I get.”

Joshua needs a thundering KO of Franklin to drum up support for a potential clash with Tyson Fury. Joshua sees 2023 as the perfect time to trade blows with his British nemesis.

“I think now, I feel like there’s no better time,” confirmed the Watford man. “I feel like now Fury, providing the Oleksandr Usyk fight doesn’t happen, I think he needs me at the minute.”

Joshua vs Franklin

Joshua vs. Franklin headlines a night of boxing at the O2 Arena in London. British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley on the undercard, meets American Michael Polite-Coffie for the vacant WBA continental title.

Undefeated Texas Middleweight Austin’ Ammo’ Williams fights in the UK for the third time against Coventry’s River Wilson-Bent.

Meanwhile, Campbell Hatton is back in action against Louis Fielding after hitting double figures in Liverpool in March.

Essex’s John Hedges lands his first eight-round clash against Poland’s Daniel Bocianski (11-2, 2 KOs).

Jordan Flynn faces the stiffest examination of his credentials when he meets Birmingham stalwart Kane Baker over eight rounds.

Albanian Cruiserweight Juergen Uldedaj takes on Switzerland’s Benoit Huber over eight rounds.

Ziya Almaayouf faces Bulgaria’s Georgi Velichkov over four rounds. And finally, German Heavyweight Peter Kadiru opens the evening’s action against Macedonia’s Alen Lauriolle over six rounds.

