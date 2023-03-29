Anderson Silva’s son Gabriel to make boxing debut on April 14

The Son of a Legend, Gabriel Silva, will make his professional boxing debut on Friday, April 14 at the next Hollywood Fight Nights event from the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, CA and broadcast live internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

The event is promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions.

The 25-year-old Silva, the son of UFC legend Anderson Silva, will be featured in a four-round middleweight bout. The Hawthorne, CA native, trained by the renowned Manny Robles, has an 8-1 professional kick-boxing record.

Said the younger Silva, “I am very excited to be making my professional debut on April 14 at the Commerce Casino. My trainer Manny Robles and I have been working very hard to put on a great show.”

“Big thanks to my Dad for his support and to Tom Loeffler and 360 Promotions for this opportunity.” Following an iconic career, father Anderson Silva will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.

“We’re very excited to announce the addition of Gabriel Silva’s pro debut to this almost sold-out event on April 14,” said Tom Loeffler. “Gabriel has been training diligently with Manny Robles and we’re looking forward to a great performance for the fans in attendance and those watching on UFC FIGHT PASS.”

“This is our first event at Commerce Casino which we moved to accommodate more fans than the Quiet Cannon and we’re trending towards another advance sell-out with only 100 tickets still remaining for sale.”

The April 14 event is headlined by a can’t miss cross-town rivalry featherweight showdown between popular, hard-hitting Omar Cande Trinidad, (11-0-1, 9 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA and Downey, CA native Adan Ochoa, (12-2, 5 KOs), scheduled for eight rounds.

Remaining tickets for April 14 priced at $200, $150, $100, $80 and $60 can be purchased online at www.360Promotions.us.The Commerce Casino is located at 6131 Telegraph Road, Commerce, CA 90040.

Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:00 p.m. For more information and directions please visit www.CommerceCasino.com