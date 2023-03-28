Promoter Tom Loeffler signs knockout artist Cain Sandoval

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions’ has announced the signing of 20-year-old knockout artist Cain Sandoval, (8-0, 8 KOs), of Sacramento, CA to an exclusive, multi-fight promotional contract.

Sandoval battles hard-hitting Jose Angulo, (14-5, 7 KOs), of Guayaquil, Ecuador in a scheduled six-round lightweight battle on Friday, April 14 at the Commerce Casino, the next Hollywood Fight Nights event broadcast live internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

“We’re very excited to announce the signing of Cain Sandoval,” said Tom Loeffler. “Since turning professional in August 2021 he has been among the most talked about young fighters in California. He’s clearly got the power and knockouts boxing fans love, now our job is to provide him with the right opportunities and further exposure at our live events and on UFC FIGHT PASS.”

Said Sandoval, “Tom Loeffler’s track record speaks for itself. He’s been one of the very best boxing promoters for over 20 years and I feel very comfortable joining his team and very excited to have my fights broadcast on UFC FIGHT PASS. I can’t wait for April 14.”

Five of Cain Sandoval’s show-stopping knockouts have come in the first round. Most recently he knocked out Pedro Angel Cruz in the third round on February 18, 2023 in Daly City, CA. Among the notable undefeated fighters Jose Angulo has battled include Ernesto Mercado, Jousce Gonzalez and Alejandro Guerrero.

The April 14 event is headlined by a can’t miss cross-town rivalry featherweight showdown between popular, hard-hitting Omar Cande Trinidad, (11-0-1, 9 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA and Downey, CA native Adan Ochoa, (12-2, 5 KOs), scheduled for eight rounds.

Remaining tickets for April 14 priced at $200, $150, $100, $80 and $60 can be purchased online at www.360Promotions.us.

The Commerce Casino is located at 6131 Telegraph Road, Commerce, CA 90040. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:00 p.m. For more information and directions please visit www.CommerceCasino.com