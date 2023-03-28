Oscar De La Hoya signs Johnny “Sugarcane” Cañas

Golden Boy Promotions announced today the signing of 20-year-old lightweight prospect Johnny “Sugarcane” Cañas to its promotional banner.

“I want to thank Oscar De La Hoya, Eric Gomez and the entire Golden Boy Team for this opportunity to begin my professional boxing career under their promotion,” said Johnny Cañas.

“I also want to thank my TKO Boxing team, Hector Lopez, Abraham Perez, and everyone who has shaped my career up until this point. The hard work ethic and discipline will only increase from this point forward.”

“Johnny Cañas has all the qualities of a future world champion. He’s been in the gym with world class fighters, battle tested veterans and trainers. Golden Boy is confident that he will make waves in the sport,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya.

“We’re excited to welcome Johnny to the Golden Boy Family and for him to begin what we expect to be a flourishing career with us.”

Representing Santa Ana, California, Johnny was dubbed as “Sugarcane” due to his tall height that matched his last name when translated into English. Despite a short amateur career, he participated in the U.S. National Team having only 8 total amateur fights.

Since 2018 Cañas has been trained by Hector Lopez at TKO Boxing Gym in Santa Ana. Cañas has had the opportunity to sharpen up his skills and learn from professionals all throughout Southern California including Alexis Rocha, Ronny Rios, Luis Nery, Raymond Murattala, and many other great fighters.

Cañas will be making his professional debut soon.