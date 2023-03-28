Nicky Vitone vs Jordan Rosario rematch goes down this weekend

Scott Abella, promoter of Abella Boxing, has rejuvenated and shifted fight shows back to where they’re supposed to be in his home state of New Jersey.

This Saturday night April 1, Abella Boxing Promotions will deliver their third show in the span of 12 months – Bergen County Fight Night 3 at The Terrace and Biago in Paramus, New Jersey – PPV Available on Bergen Audio Visual – $24.99

The historic event will include a six-fight card: three six-round bouts and three four-rounders. Headlining the main event, a six-round super lightweight bout, ‘The Rematch,’ between Nicky “The Bull” Vitone (9-1-1, 7 KO) and Jordan Rosario (4-10-0).

In July of 2021 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, Rosario defeated Vitone by a split decision in a four-round welterweight bout, marking the 26-year-old’s first career loss. Everyday since, the Italian out of Pine Brook, New Jersey, better known as “The Bull,” looks back on that night, being his hardest critic.

“I wouldn’t be the boxer I am today without Jordan and that fight,” Vitone said. “Ever since that loss, I’ve grown tremendously, and that fight definitely brought me down to Earth. It was very tough with mental fortitude, but honestly I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

“All respect towards Jordan, but it’s just business at the end of the day. I just feel like I’m going back to take what’s mine from the beginning. Everything happens for a reason. Everyday, that fight is in the back of my head, so I’m excited to be in New Jersey again in front of my friends and family. It’s gonna be one of the best fights of the night, I can guarantee you that.”

Since suffering his first loss, “The Bull,” has gone on a full head of steam, recording five consecutive victories with two coming via knockout, and plans to keep the pace going on Saturday night April 1.

“I’m a different fighter since that last fight,” Vitone said. “I’m excited for it. I’m ready for it on April 1st.”

Despite all the hype and lead up to “The Rematch” in Bergen County Fight Night 3, Vitone’s not letting the noise get to him. He went into depth on what’s fortified him into where he’s at today: his Italian heritage from his father, Frank Vitone, who was born in Bari, Italy, and immigrated to the United States at a young age.

“I really look at my father as the American Dream,” Vitone revealed. “He came here with no money, didn’t speak English, and had to teach himself the language. He grew up in Jersey City, worked his butt off to get to where he’s at and provided an amazing life for me, my two sisters and my mother, so I’m blessed”

“I definitely try to represent the Italian-American people everyday in that ring,” he explained. “I feel like the sport definitely needs someone like me. I really do fight for the people, and I really do look at myself as the people’s champ. I leave everything in that ring everyday.”

Remaining Six-Round Bouts

Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado, (5-0-0, 20 KO%), of Ridgewood, Queens, NY, will put his undefeated record up on the line against Usiel Hernandez (2-1-0) in a junior lightweight bout.

Mike “The Champ” Lee (9-2-0, 63.6 KO%) of Jersey City, New Jersey, takes on Antonio Sanchez (7-16-3) in a welterweight bout.

Four-Round Bouts

Christian “Veneno” Otero (4-3-0, 28.5 KO%) of Harlem, NY will go toe-to-toe with southpaw Vinnie Denierio (3-7-0) in a lightweight bout.

Dane Guerrero, of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, is set to make his pro-debut against Andre Hinmon (0-2-0) in a super middleweight bout.

Kevin Hernandez (0-0-1), of Bergenfield, New Jersey will go up against George Gethers (0-3-0) in a welterweight bout.

The broadcast team includes ABC 7 Sports and Eyewitness News anchor Anthony Johnson, senior boxing columnist Rich Mancuso and pro-fighter John “Bodyshot” Leonardo (9-1-1, 4 KO), of Manalapan, New Jersey, with special guest appearances to be determined.

