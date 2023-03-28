Manny Pacquiao chief reacts to shock report, assumption follows

Manny Pacquiao Promotions chief Sean Gibbons caused a stir with his reaction to reports regarding Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn.

Gibbons replied to a story linking British rivals Eubank and Benn to a summer collision in Abu Dhabi. Pacquiao’s right-hand man shared a poster of the fight with a figure of his superstar boxer hanging over the event.

The thirteen strong sets of eyes emoji’s sent the rumor mill into overdrive.

Manny Pacquiao assumption

Instant speculation occurred along with the assumption that Pacquiao would also be featured on the Middle Eastern bill.

At this point, nothing is confirmed. However, due to contact between Pacquiao and Benn’s people over a fight of their own, fans believe it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

There’s even further guessing that Pacquiao could face the winner of Eubank Jr. vs Benn. Highly unlikely if you consider the weight stipulation for the UK grudge match.

Eubank and Benn tried to fight last October at 157 pounds. The whole card was scrapped when Benn tested positive for banned substances in two tests.

This time, the belief is that Benn will be prepared to go toe-to-toe with Eubank at 160 pounds. However, there are no guarantees that Eubank will be allowed to go through with the fight.

Eubank vs Benn

As he holds a license with the British Boxing Board of Control, Eubank would need the approval to go through with the Benn fight. As Benn isn’t licensed by the BBBofC and facing a potential suspension, it’s unclear whether the headliner can happen, as promoter Kalle Sauerland explained.

Sauerland also said Eubank Jr. is still locked into a rematch with Liam Smith.

That could free Benn up for the Pacquiao fight again, despite the Londoner seemingly having a change of heart on facing the Filipino.

During an interview with Piers Morgan, Benn said he was ready for a super-fight. Pacquiao was mentioned on more than one occasion.

Since then, Benn’s handler Eddie Hearn has put Eubank and Kell Brook above Pacquiao in the pecking order. It seems it could be a case of Pacquiao’s name again being used for clout.

Pacquiao’s comeback

Pacquiao is reportedly back in training, and according to his boxer son Manny Jr. could have at least one more bout. That’s despite the eight-weight king turning 45 this year.

One fight in four years tells its own story about what kind of form Pacquiao would be in for a professional test against a ranked contender.

But if he does need the money, you never know what could happen in this sport.

