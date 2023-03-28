Lucy Wildheart heads home to Malmö, Sweden on May 27

Swedish boxing star Lucy Wildheart will fight in her native country for the first time in FIVE years when she heads to Malmö on Saturday 27th May before progressing towards a World shot.

Wildheart, 30, will make her long awaited ‘Homecoming’ at the Quality View Hotel on top fight card promoted by former World Middleweight Champion Armand Krajnc.

The Växjö born talent fought in Stockholm in her third professional fight in May 2018 when she defeated Nana Chakhvashvili with a fourth round stoppage which was her last fight on home ground.

Since that win she has fought away from home, seeking glory in countries including Britain, France, Ghana and Malta. She has now based herself full-time in the UK with recent victories coming over Eva Cantos and Claudia Ferenczi.

Named the ‘Dragon Queen’ because of her ferocious fighting style, Wildheart has amassed a top record of 10-1-0 with four stoppages and is rated in the top four boxing governing bodies at featherweight and super-featherweight, three of them inside the top ten.

Her fight in Malmö will be a six-round super featherweight contest against an opponent to be confirmed and she is excited to return home and put on a good show for her fans who haven’t been able to see her fight.

“I have been away almost five years building my career training in the UK and having fought all over the world,” Said Wildheart.

“It was a surprise and a delight to hear about this opportunity back home in Sweden when presented by promoter and former world champion Armand Kranjc. I am super excited to be back in Sweden in front of a home crowd and I’m going to put on a good show for them,”

“It’s great for friends and fans who have been following me and supporting me for so long who haven’t been to come closer for them.”

A victory will maintain her high World title ratings and keep her on course towards a shot at either Undisputed World Featherweight Champion Amanda Serrano or Undisputed World Super-Featherweight Champion Alycia Baumgardner.

Wildheart added, ”I’m feeling in excellent condition. My power is coming through. A win in Sweden can set me up as I am closing in on top opponents and titles,”

“Hopefully they won’t be running too scared and someone will agree to fight me on the big stage soon. I’m after World Champions Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner.”

For now Wildheart is focused on her fight as a victory is crucial to stay on course to achieve her dream and become a Swedish World Champion.

“I’m excited to put on a great performance for my Swedish crowd and make them proud. I can’t wait to hear the cheering in Swedish!”

Wildheart’s manager, Richard Maynard, CEO of Strike Sports Management, said, ‘Lucy said that she would love to fight back in Sweden again if an opportunity came up. We saw that Armand had a show and we made contact and after initial discussions we struck a deal for her to feature on the show. Lucy is in touching distance of a World title fight and it’s great that her family, friends and fans in Sweden will get to see her in action before she keeps the heat on for her World title opportunity.”

Further details will be announced when Wildheart’s opponent is confirmed.