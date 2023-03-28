UK fans call for Conor Benn resolution before Chris Eubank Jr fight

News that Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. may fight in the Middle East this summer has been met with dismay by a section of UK boxing fans.

Responding to unconfirmed reports that Eubank Jr. vs Benn could occur in Abu Dhabi on June 3, plenty of opposition exists.

This is mainly because Benn hasn’t been through the due process with the British Boxing Board of Control. He also no longer possesses a license to box in his own country.

Two failed drug tests are yet to be officially ruled on by the BBBofC. It comes after the World Boxing Council stated they couldn’t prove Benn had doped intentionally.

As promoter Eddie Hearn attempts to rekindle the fight outside the jurisdiction of where Benn is under investigation, the British public reacted.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn on June 3 in Abu Dhabi

One said: “I’m not interested in seeing Benn fight anybody until he clears his name or serves his ban.

“It’s reprehensible for Hearn to put him in the ring with anyone until he deals with his two failed drug tests.

“Hearn needs to have his promoter’s license suspended if he goes through with this,” they added.

Another stated: “I cannot support anything Connor Benn does. Very despicable cash grab this when he should probably be serving a ban.”

Eddie Hearn reminders

Hearn also came under fire for his part in the whole fiasco. From past to recent videos, detractors say Hearn has been caught out in his previous statements.

“Eddie Hearn was caught in more lies about Conor Benn,” said a fan who posted a video of a Hearn interview from this year.

“This is him claiming he won’t promote him again until he has cleared his name and gone through the ‘legal process.’

“Benn is still under investigation.”

Victor Conte, himself embroiled in a drug scandal before turning his life around, commented on another video where Hearn said the following: “What is the point signing up for drug testing if, when you fail, everyone goes ‘well don’t worry about it, just let him fight’

“You signed drug testing with VADA Testing. It’s the best testing agency, in my opinion, in the sport.”

Shine lost

The accompanying clip has resurfaced many times when Hearn has contradicted himself on his drug policies.

If Eubank Jr. vs Benn is confirmed in the coming days, much of the shine is already wiped off. Eubank Jr. lost via stoppage to Liam Smith in January. At the same time, Benn polarized with his attempted explanation in a chat with Piers Morgan.

In boxing, though, nothing ever surprises anyone these days. Money, as always, talks.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.