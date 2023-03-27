Manny Pacquiao urged to stay retired, nothing left to prove

Boxing legend and record-breaking eight-weight champion Manny Pacquiao has been urged to remain out of the sport after hanging up his gloves in 2021.

Pacquiao is linked to a shock return to the ring in the year he turns 45, two years after confirming his retirement.

Several opponents are negotiating to be opposite to the Filipino superstar. They include the British Boxing Board of Control investigation subject Conor Benn and several household names in the United States.

However, many fans and media figures who have followed the oldest welterweight ruler of all time want a rethink. Despite right-hand man Sean Gibbons heralding the return of the ex-pound-for-pound king, a vast portion disagree with the notion.

Manny Pacquiao retirement

Pacquiao has only fought twice in the last four years, one victory [versus Keith Thurman] and one defeat [against Yordenis Ugas]. But sketchy form aside, Pacquiao is seen as far too long in the tooth to get involved.

Those at the top of his division would have a massive advantage if Pacquiao continued his career, not to mention the up-and-comers who would cause him more problems now due to his aging status.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence are both well out of reach unless Pacquiao can prove himself all over again. The “Pac-man” would have to face someone in the ilk of Jaron Ennis or Vergil Ortiz Jr, two fighters who would begin favorites to win if pitted against the future Hall of Famer.

They’d give Pacquiao all his slowing body could handle and wouldn’t be an excellent selection for a comeback from yet another long absence.

The Conor Benn fight

Benn would be a lot easier for Pacquiao on paper, but sticking to the exhibition formula of his last outing is the order of the day.

The last thing Pacquiao needs is a tough challenge. Many didn’t see that coming from Ugas in 2021. When it did, everyone agreed it was time to walk away.

Two more years are approaching without any significant training or challenges inside ropes. Therefore, Pacquiao must seek solace in his family and make the correct decision.

The Benn seems to be there one minute. However, his promoter Eddie Hearn has said Pacquiao isn’t the number one choice now. So it’s tough to attain where the fight stands anyway.

On the face of it, Pacquiao vs Benn looks to be a publicity stunt. Hopefully, that will be the case. That way, the great Manny Pacquiao can look forward to being inducted as a first-ballot pick in the next couple of years.

Follow experienced boxing writer Phil Jay on Twitter @PhilJWBN.