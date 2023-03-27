Deontay Wilder says he’s been gagged over Oleksandr Usyk talks

Deontay Wilder gave an update on a potential clash with Oleksandr Usyk following the collapse of an undisputed heavyweight title bout.

Usyk had been in talks with Tyson Fury to unify all four divisional championships. However, the WBC holder, Fury, lowballed Usyk before removing a rematch clause.

This scenario and backtracking on the original agreement led to revised talks over a potential rematch. During those attempts, Fury stated he would not accept a 70-30 split in favor of Usyk if he defeated Fury in his 70-30 first event.

Fury wanted 50-50 again, meaning Usyk got shafted on the larger portion in two separate collisions. As expected, this was unacceptable to Usyk as it would be to any champion on the planet.

The complete waste of time with Fury has led to speculation Wilder could replace “The Gypsy King” as Usyk’s next opponent. Apart from Wilder agreeing to Usyk’s terms, there’s still plenty to work out.

Deontay Wilder vs Usyk

Usyk has three mandatory challengers, one for each strap in his possession. If “The Bronze Bomber” was to be next, Usyk would have to request an exemption from all three sanctioning bodies. They are the WBA, IBF, and WBO, all of whom have stipulated number one contenders.

There’s a possibility Usyk could plow on with a Wilder fight, though. That’s provided at least one or two organizations agree to a delay.

This would allow Usyk to face Wilder before whichever challenger comes next from those, if any, who ratify Wilder’s shot.

The WBA is the first in line, and they are not playing ball so far. They want Daniel Dubois confirmed as the next Usyk foe by April 1.

That fact should all but write that title off if Usyk vs Wilder is to happen.

Usyk vs Wilder could still be for the WBO and IBF championships if a deal for Joe Joyce or Filip Hrgovic to meet the winner is decided. Wilder should have no problems getting sanctioned as the number six [WBO] and number four [IBF] rated contender.

The only sticking point is Joyce or Hrgovic [or both] waiting slightly longer to give the fans a super-fight.

Gagging order

Giving an update on the situation over the weekend as he attended David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant in Las Vegas, Wilder outlined his inability to speak about any Usyk talks.

Confirming the gagging order, Wilder told ES News: “I’m not allowed to say,” when asked directly about facing Usyk next.

Given the continued disappointment of Fury vs Anthony Joshua and now the Usyk fight collapsing, boxing fans need a glamour division boost.

Usyk vs Wilder would undoubtedly provide this for the summer. All the public needs now are some sense to be seen by the WBO and IBF for a massive Pay Per View to move forward.

