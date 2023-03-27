Demler Zamora III scores KO, moves to 11-0

The boxing world was in awe on Saturday, March 25th as 19-year-old super featherweight, Demler “The War Machine” Zamora III (11-0. 9 KOs), added another victory to his undefeated record, defeating Jesus Abel Ibarra (15-1, 7 KOs) by third-round knockout.

The scheduled eight-round bout took place as the final fight of the night on the Benavidez vs. Plant card at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

From the opening bell, it was clear that Zamora, a southpaw, meant business. He came out strong and aggressive, setting up his attack with an educated jab. At the end of the first round, Zamora caught Ibarra with a devastating straight left off the one-two combo, sending the undefeated fighter to the canvas. Although Ibarra managed to get back to his feet, it was clear that he was in trouble.

The second round saw Ibarra trying to regain his composure, but Zamora continued to apply pressure and landed several hard shots to the body and head. In the third round, Zamora again caught Ibarra with a sweeping left hook, off another one-two combination that sent him down for the second time. This time, Ibarra was unable to get back to his feet, and the referee called a halt to the fight early in round three.

Zamora’s victory was a testament to his skill, power, and determination. Despite his young age, he has shown that he has what it takes to compete at the highest level in the sport. With his impressive record and destructive knockout power, Zamora who spars elite talent in Vegas, is rapidly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the super featherweight division.

“I took this fight on two weeks’ notice because I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to fight on this card.” said Zamora, who was born and raised in Las Vegas. “In addition, I’m always in great shape and I believe in myself. Knocking out an undefeated fighter of this caliber, is a testament of my hard work and the team behind me. I feel with a few more fights, I’ll move from prospect to contender.”

But it wasn’t just the fans who were impressed with Zamora’s performance. Sitting ringside to watch the fight were boxing legends Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Mayweather, who has been known to spot rising stars early in their careers, has known Zamora since he was 8-years-old, when he started training at the Mayweather Boxing Club with his uncle Roger Mayweather.

“Seeing Floyd and Tank sitting ringside for my fight was a great feeling.” Zamora concluded. “I had step up my game, turn up and show out. My confidence has skyrocketed, and I know I can hang with the best of them.”

Overall, DJ “The War Machine” Zamora’s victory over Jesus Abel Ibarra was a highlight of the Benavidez vs. Plant undercard. His impressive display of power and skill caught the attention of not only the fans but also some of the biggest names in the sport. With his unblemished record and growing reputation, Zamora is sure to be a fighter to watch in the coming years.