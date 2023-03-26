Jose Ramirez earns Regis Prograis shot, Super Bad unifies at 105

Former unified champ Jose Ramirez has earned another shot at the WBC super lightweight title currently held by Regis Prograis.

Ramirez (28-1, 18 KOs) returned from a one-year layoff to defeat former lightweight world champion Richard Commey (30-5-1, 27 KOs) via 11th-round knockout on Saturday evening at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Ramirez vs Commey

Ramirez tried to overwhelm Commey with the constant offense from the opening round. In every round, the 30-year-old native of Avenal, California, pushed Commey to the ropes to throw straight right hands, hooks, and uppercuts.

In the 11th, Ramirez’s offense paid off as he sent Commey down with a right hand to begin the round. Ramirez then landed a left hook to the body that sent Commey down again, for a final time, at 2:31 of the penultimate chapter.

Ramirez said, “It’s always hard after a layoff, but mentally I had to return to being my old self and start strong. There came the point in my career where I got too comfortable. But this time, I started with that rhythm of being active with my punches throughout the round. And I went back to my old self.

“I hurt him in the first round. But he’s a tough guy. Big shoutout to Commey and his team. He’s a good warrior. He took some excellent shots. And he picked it up in the middle of the fight, too. I heard his team motivating him, but I wanted to make a statement and show that I’m the more muscular guy in there.

“I want any world champion. If Regis Prograis is serious about fighting, we can negotiate. Let’s sit down and make the fight.”

‘Super Bad’ Unifies Minimumweight Titles

Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) got one step closer to becoming an undisputed champion by unifying the WBA and WBC minimumweight world titles with a dominant unanimous decision victory over “Tiny” Tina Rupprecht (12-1-1, 3 KOs).

Estrada controlled each round using a quick jab and constantly switching stances. The 30-year-old native of East Los Angeles also picked spots where she would work on the inside, landing a hard body shot or two before slipping the side to avoid any counters.

Rupprecht tried to land her signature right hand and was successful at times, but not nearly enough to faze her opponent. All three judges scored it a shutout, 100-90.

Estrada said, “This training camp was more mentally challenging than physically. I showed it in the ring by sticking to my game plan and using my jab. I always wanted to give an entertaining fight, but I knew I had to use my jab with an opponent like Tina because she is a short fighter who stays very low. And when you fight fighters like that, you must use your jab and stick to a game plan.

“I want to tell the other champion at 105 pounds [Yokasta Valle] that I’m whooping you next. You can get it next. I am the best in this division, and I know it. I want to prove it by becoming undisputed.”