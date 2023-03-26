Heavyweight Frazer Clarke cut in victory, Michael Gomez Jr. wins

British heavyweight Frazer Clarke continued his apprenticeship in the top division with the most impressive career win.

The Olympic bronze medalist and top domestic challenger took the fifth stoppage of his six-fight career. He forced an opponent who had never quit in Bogdan Dinu to end the fight on his stool with broken ribs.

That’s despite Clarke getting cut from a clash of heads.

Clarke switched up his offense effectively to the head and the body throughout the two rounds of the fight. He counter-punched well when Dinu tried to clinch and make the fight ugly.

“Big Fraze” has again staked himself at the top of the British Heavyweight scene. In the next twelve months, he will be hungry for big fights against top opposition.

Frazer Clarke triumphs

Clarke said to Sky Sports after the fight: “Bogdan Dinu saved the show, so respect to him and his family.

“I knew I’d hurt him to the body a few times in the fight. But I rushed in and didn’t give myself the space to hit him on the other side.

“At points, I was throwing shots from too far out. I’m always improving. I hope I can get out again soon.”

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO & founder, said: “Frazer Clarke is in the best physical shape of his career so far.

“I think he’s enjoying himself right now. He’s going from strength to strength. We’re aiming for the British title by the end of the year.”

Michael Gomez Jr wins

Son of a boxing legend, Michael Gomez Jr can now call himself a champion in his own right after winning a razor-tight, action-packed fight for the English Super Featherweight Championship.

Gomez Jr never stopped coming forward for 30 minutes of action, showing impeccable fitness to keep a pace that won him the fight. Gomez Jr had to overcome adversity to take victory, with Giles dominating at the start of the battle, showing his grit and determination to win.

Giles has significant success by targeting Gomez Jr’s body with jabs in the first half of the fight, especially forcing Gomez Jr to back up and reset without Giles having to take any damage.

As the fight went on, Gomez Jr was able to close the distance more often and have the success that his more front-foot, the close-brawling style could bring. Giles remained the neater fighter, but Gomez Jr was able to find the target more often.

Split decision

Gomez Jr got a split decision in the end as two judges cared 97-93 and 97-94 in his favor. A third scored it 95-96 to Giles.

Both men will have gained fans and improved as boxers from tonight’s 10-round war, and both will come back again much more robust in the future.

MichAfter the fight. All Gomez Jr said to Sky Sports aft was confident I’d done enough to win the battle. There’s no way I lost more than four rounds.

“He deserves a rematch, though. Hopefully, down the line, we can do it again for a bigger title.”

Furthermore, after the fight, Levi Giles said to Sky Sports: “It’s a learning curve. I thought I did enough to win the fight, but we learn from these experiences.

“We’ll come again strong in the future.”

