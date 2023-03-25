Tyson Fury is taking a battering from social media, and Usyk’s wife!

Tyson Fury is taking a battering on social media for his handling of the Oleksandr Usyk negotiations – even from his rival’s wife.

“The Gypsy King” was called “The Gypsy Queen” by Katerina Usyk, who shared a poster of Fury potentially fighting Derek Chisora for the fourth time.

Fury had laid all the blame on Usyk despite moving the goalposts himself several times during painstakingly doomed discussions.

“Tried all week to get out of it, begging for a rematch,” Fury stated. “You got your rematch and didn’t want to fight at that.

“You were never man enough to tangle with the Gypsy King ever in your life. Keep running. Fight Dubois at the Copper Box now.”

Not many were buying it, though. This included respected boxing figures like Al Bernstein.

He said: “I honestly don’t think a video like this serves him well at this point.”

A UK journalist added: “Beyond parody now,” in response to another video of Fury cussing out his opponent.

Tyson Fury gets fury

Fans also shared their dismay with the WBC titleholder.

“We don’t believe you, Fury. Now go ahead and fight Wilder again,” said one.

Another added: “Usyk got more belts. But Fury is the face of the heavyweight division. With that being said, if Fury genuinely wanted the fight, it would’ve been made.

“We would be seeing the rematch now, if anything.”

A third stated: “All Fury had to do is agree to a 70-30 split on the rematch. I guess Fury thought he would lose the first fight.”

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman vented his frustration and pointed to ego as potentially being the problem.

“We are all tired of waiting for their decision if they fight or not,” Sulaiman told IZQUIERDAZO. “I want them to decide if they are going to fight.

“If not, move to our next step.”

Fury vs Usyk complications

He added: “When the interests are that big and get priority over the interest of the sport, things can get complicated.

“Ego, abuse of power, selfishness. Big fights can get done fast. Everything is there for them to sign, but someone is sticking his hand there, obstructing [it getting done].”

Sulaiman urged the pair to thrash it out before it fell apart.

“This is a unique opportunity to unify the four [heavyweight] titles. If that fight is not done now, the title will fragment.

“Each fighter will have to face his mandatories. It will be a shame if this fight doesn’t happen.

“He [Tyson Fury] is at freedom [to negotiate]. We have not ordered anything else.

“A fight between Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz was ordered to get a mandatory rival [for Fury]. But that fight has not happened either, so there is nothing else.

“We were waiting for the Usyk fight [with Fury]. Then we would see.”

