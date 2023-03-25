How to watch Lawrence Okolie vs David Light in the United States

ProBox TV and BOXXER have teamed up to bring boxing fans FREE championship boxing this Saturday, March 25th starting at 2:00 PM EST. The WBO Cruiserweight world title fight between Lawrence Okolie and David Light is part of a free trial till May 1, for boxing fans to come and take a look at ProBox TV’s programming slate.

The action-packed card from Manchester, England will be available on the ProBox TV app/proboxtv.com in the USA, Canada, DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland), NORDICS (Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark), France, Holland, Turkey, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, India, Pakistan, Thailand, Philippines and South Korea.

The Manchester event is set to be action filled from the opening bell, with two undefeated cruiserweights topping an action-packed card. Somebody’s 0 will have to go when Okolie and Light battle for world honors. Lawrence Okolie (18-0, 14 KOs) took charge of the WBO belt with a sixth-round stoppage over Krzysztof Glowacki in 2021 and has since gone on to defend his title against Dilan Prasovic and Michal Cieslak.

New Zealand’s David Light (20-0, 12 KOs) comes off a victory on foreign shores over Brandon Glanton. The Auckland man won the split decision last December in a toe-to-toe brawl. Light claimed the undefeated record of Brandon Glanton, and is hoping for a similar outcome when he squares off with Okolie.

A stacked undercard precedes the cruiserweight world title fight in Manchester. The English Super Featherweight title will be on the line when Michael Gomez Jr (18-1) and Levi Giles (13-0) lock horns in a ten-round duel. Heavyweight Frazer Clarke (5-0) will go to battle with Romanian, Bogdan Dinu (20-4) in an eight-round contest, Callum Simpson (10-0) faces Celso Neves (9-3-2) and highly regarded Irish middleweight Aaron McKenna (15-0) also features on the card.

The show will start at 15:00 Eastern Standard Time (USA) on Saturday, March 25th.

You can watch ProBoxTV.com FOR FREE on ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV. You can download the ProBox TV app from your selected app store.