‘Anyone who scored for Josh Taylor shouldn’t judge another fight’

The controversy surrounding Josh Taylor getting a victory over Jack Catterall continues to irk even boxing royalty after a rematch collapsed.

Instead of doing the right thing and facing the man who defeated him, Taylor is on the verge of securing a high-profile clash in the USA.

“The Tartan Tornado” is preparing to trade blows with 2020 WBN Fighter of the Year Teofimo Lopez – a payday many believe the Scot far from deserves.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall II

Despite months of talks and on-off promises to give Catterall his dues, Taylor walked away, citing an injury. He did not agree to rearrange with Catterall and instead moved towards Lopez.

It’s bad enough that Catterall won’t get a world title opportunity after Taylor allowed the belts to fragment after his loss. But now Catterall is left firmly in the lurch.

Stating the WBO ordered him to fight Lopez was one thing. However, Taylor could have asked for an exemption to give Catterall the least he deserves.

Now, Taylor is saying he’ll give Catterall a shot after Lopez. But that’s not good enough.

To add insult to injury, Taylor speaks in the press as if he did enough to win the fight.

One of the greatest boxing commentators of all time, Ian Darke, made it as clear as day for Taylor to understand what happened.

Just watched the re-run of the Josh Taylor “win” over Jack Catterall. An utterly scandalous robbery. Anyone who scored that for Taylor should never judge another fight. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) February 6, 2023

A Scandalous Robbery

Darke said: “Just watched the re-run of the Josh Taylor “win” over Jack Catterall – an utterly scandalous robbery.

“Anyone who scored that for Taylor should never judge another fight,” he added.

It was the biggest miscarriage of justice in the history of British boxing. That’s the only way to put it.

Simon Jordan of talkSPORT pulled Taylor up on his plans to divert to Lopez.

“Josh, I’m going to pick you up on this, and you’re not going to like it,” said Jordan.

“He did fight you at your best. In my view and many people’s view, he beat you.

“It’s been a year since you guys went in the ring. He can’t wait for you. He’s got to get out again, so it’s all well and good you pointing the finger at Ben [Shalom].

“You’ve now got to take the mandatory Teofimo Lopez. Once you’ve dealt with that fight, will you fight Jack Catterall?”

Taylor responded: “How often do I need to say it to you? I’ve already said three times in this interview that I will fight him again.”

The only good thing from a fight with Lopez is that Taylor vs Catterall II remains alive even if the American wins.

