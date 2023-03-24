Opponent set for heavyweight Kristan Prenga this weekend

THIS SATURDAY night, March 25th, Kristian Prenga will take part in the main event when he takes on Sam Crossed for NABA Heavyweight Title plus The NBA Continental Heavyweight at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

The fight card is promoted by Rising Star Promotions.

Prenga of Mirdite, Albania is 12-1 with all of his wins coming by knockout. The 32 year-old has thrilled his fans with prodigious knockout power has taken out Jaime Barajas (2-0-2) and his last outing when he drilled Alvin Davie in two rounds on November 12, 2022 in Atlantic City.

Crossed of Greenbelt, Maryland has a record of 11-3-1 with seven knockouts. The 35 year-old Crossed is an eight-year veteran who has a win over Josh Jones (1-0). Crossed is coming off a defeat to Calvin Mends on May 21, 2022 in Springfield, Virgina.

Appearing in the six-round co-feature will be undefeated flyweight Anthony Johns (5-0, 4 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey against an opponent to be named

Also in six-round bouts:

Isaah Flaherty (5-0, 3KOs) of Queens, New York takes on Dewayne Williams (3-6-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA in a super welterweight bout.

Avious Gibson (10-0, 9 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee will take on an opponent to be named in a welterweight contest.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Malik Nelson (3-0, 3 KOs) of Perth Amboy, New Jersey battles Joseph Adorno Del Valle (0-0-1) of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico in a featherweight contest.

Gabriel Gerena (1-0, 1 KO) of Piscataway. New Jersey boxes Joshua Maldonado Garcia (1-3) of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico in a super featherweight bout.

Pro debuting super featherweight Francisco Rodriguez of Pleasantville, New Jersey will fight an opponent to be named.

Justin Figueroa (3-0, 3 KOs) takes on Manuel Moreira (0-3) of Sheridan, Wyoming in a super welterweight clash

Derrick Starling (5-1, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a heavyweight contest.

Tickets are available for $65, $85, $150 and $200.