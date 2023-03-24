‘Ruined!’ – Heavyweight footballer on boxing event polarizes fans

A cult footballer likened to a heavyweight boxer has polarized fans looking forward to watching Lyndon Arthur competing on Channel 5 this weekend.

The announcement was made that Adebayo Akinfenwa would be “the new voice of boxing” on the terrestrial UK network. It comes after he signed up with Wasserman Boxing to become the MC for the Bolton show, topped by Arthur.

But after listening to Akinfenwa at a YouTuber show, some boxing fans didn’t take kindly to the announcement.

One said: “Don’t underestimate how angry I am at this – weekend ruined!”

Another added: “If boxing wasn’t bad enough at the moment anyway.”

Heavyweight footballer to announce the boxing

Nonetheless, Wasserman is running with “The Beast,” taking the microphone to call a British card at prime time.

Akinfewa will start his ring-announcing journey as Arthur faces a late replacement in Boris Crighton. The headliner goes live in front of a massive audience on free-to-air TV.

The larger-than-life former striker played almost 800 times. He scored over 200 goals in a career, making him one of the game’s most colorful and recognized characters.

Described by Pep Guardiola as a “legend of English football,” the iconic Akinfenwa will now bring his booming voice and heavyweight personality to the boxing ring.

“Boxing better get ready for some Beast Mode energy,” roared Akinfenwa

“When I retired from football last year, I made it clear that I wanted to try my hand at many different things, and being a big-time boxing MC was top of that list.

“Everyone knows I’m a huge boxing fan. I cannot wait to bring my Beast energy to Bolton on Friday night, a massive night for Lyndon Arthur, live on Channel 5 with Wasserman Boxing.

“The atmosphere on Friday night is going to be electric. I cannot wait to announce the fighters to the ring.”

Akinfenwa, known as the strongest striker in the world during his playing days, amassed a vast army of followers because of his footballing exploits.

He hopes to win new fans by stepping through the ropes and picking up the mic.

Akinfenwa – The Beast

“Big-time boxing on Channel 5 just got a whole lot bigger!” buzzed Wasserman Head of Global Boxing, Kalle Sauerland.

“We are thrilled to have Adebayo announcing the fighters to ring live on Channel 5 on Friday night. The Beast Mode energy he will bring will crank up the excitement levels for Lyndon Arthur’s dangerous fight against Crighton.

“Adebayo became a huge fan favorite in football. We know the boxing fans are going to love him!”

Reading the replies to the confirmation, they may not have gotten the fan memo.

Listen to Akinfenwa live at Lyndon Arthur vs Boris Crighton on Channel 5 at 10 pm in the UK.

