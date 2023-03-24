Sparring partner who leathered Anthony Joshua now has ten losses

Anthony Joshua aims to put back-to-back losses behind him this weekend after several setbacks halted his quest to be a top heavyweight of today.

Not only has the Briton suffered damaging defeats in the ring, but those pesky gym rumors and leaks have only added to his woes.

Way before Oleksandr Usyk humbled the humble one, Joshua had to fight off reports of paid training mates pummeling him despite world champion status.

As World Boxing News initially revealed in 2019, AJ was shaken to his core in sparring by Joey Dawejko before his devastating loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. in New York.

At the time, several other names were flying around regarding the incident. WBN was eventually approached and told details of what went down by a source from the gym.

Anthony Joshua dropped in sparring

The fighter in question was first given as the wrong one, which WBN reported. Then, Dawejko hurt AJ badly when trading blows in camp.

It’s still not yet known whether both of those named by WBN had hurt Joshua on separate occasions. However, it’s highly possible.

Dawejko was sworn to secrecy over the session and has refused to speak in the four years since. The gag came after Dawejko signed a one-fight extension with Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn to fight under a Matchroom Boxing USA contract.

Two bouts under the Hearn banner transpired that same year, vital paydays for Dawejko and his family. The deal resulted in a win and a loss for the Philadelphia native.

Dawejko then fought for Al Haymon on a short-term PBC deal. In 2020, Frank Sanchez inflicted an eighth loss on Dawejko, making his humbling of Joshua all the more shocking.

Joey Dawejko future

The man has the talent, but at 5ft 10ins, he struggles with the taller and rangier heavyweights.

Getting down to cruiserweight is undoubtedly not an option at an average of around 240 pounds. However, Dawejko got down to 224 pounds once and could consider the new bridgerweight division.

With four losses in his last eight contests, Dawejko is just treading water in his career for a more oversized purse. He’s had to be content with being an also-ran since he was 29.

Dawejko is now 32 and has ten defeats on his record. He returns on May 2 against Colby Madison in his hometown,

His claim to fame seems destined to be forever the Joshua story, which may well be outlined in full once Dawejko eventually retires.

It’s no secret that what goes on in Joshua’s camp stays in Joshua’s camp. But chapter one of Dawejko’s future autobiography is undoubtedly already written.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.