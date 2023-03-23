Is boxing available at online betting sites in the US?

Like other online sports, boxing is one of the most popular, with giant life characters, dramatic blockbuster fights and brutal rivalries. Bettors will get plenty of entertainment, making boxing a popular game among them. Since events related to boxing don’t happen every day or every week, the allure of cashing a big bet on a single event makes things more enticing for sports bettors.

Online sportsbooks for boxing are a great option since they offer a safe, secure and convenient way for bettors to put their bets without leaving the house. Most of the sites even offer great bonuses and promotions to new users.

A brief idea on online boxing betting

Each boxing match has two fighters who go head to head over 12 rounds. Each round lasts approximately three minutes and has a one-minute gap between each round. Judges are responsible for giving points when players land clean hits. If there is a situation where both the boxers are still standing, even after 12 rounds, then the one with the maximum points is declared the winner. Brandon Figueroa is the heavy favourite in March 2023, having odds of -330 at major online providers aiming to defeat Mark Magsayo.

If any players get knocked out or disqualified by the referee, the opponent is automatically declared the winner. Overall you will find eight weight divisions ranging from flyweight to heavyweight. It is upto the player to move up and down the divisions to fight their opponents. Boxing fights offer mainly five belts according to the weight level of the players- WBA, IBF, IBO, and WFC. If players win to hold all five belts in a single weight class, they are crowned as the unified champion. Canelo Alvarez is also heavily preferred and had a 94 per cent chance of defeating John Ryder.

What are some popular boxing bets?

Below are some popular boxing betting offered by the top boxing betting sites, along with more niche options.

Fight result

This is one of the most renowned and straightforward bets in boxing. The fighter will win the contest in this bet, or the match might end in a draw. However, remember that it might still happen since draws are rare in boxing.

Win by

If you are willing to up the ante, you can put your money on a fight to win and set a bet on the method of victory. The options to win are knockout, technical knockout, disqualification, or decision. If a match continues for twelve rounds, then a decision is made on the referee’s point scoring. It is uncommon for disqualifications to take place; however, they might occur in case a fighter doesn’t follow the rules. A famous example of disqualification was when Mike Tyson was disqualified for breaking the rules.

Round betting

This is another popular bet where a player will win a particular round based on the judges’ scoring. Many sites allow bettors to bet on the winner of any of the twelve rounds.

Under round betting

This is another round-based bet where you bet on the fight where the player lasts under or over a certain number of rounds.

To go the distance

Suppose there is a situation where the fight has been evenly matched, and neither of the contestants has been subjected to a knockout. In that case, you should bet on the twelve rounds fights.

Ground round betting

This is a different type of betting where players bet on a fighter to win a group of rounds, like rounds one to three. This is one of the most tricky bets to predict; however, it can offer great odds.

Double chance

Some boxing betting sites offer this type of wager where you can bet on two variables. For example, a player c a bet on a fighter to win in certain rounds with one to six points. This type of bet allows you to cover many bases with your wager.

Specials

Some sites also offer special bets where you can bet on more arbitrary variables. One can place a bet whether the bet will be held in an odd or even numbered round.

How to find the best boxing site?

Below are helpful tips for choosing some of the best boxing betting sites.

You must make sure to check the sites or bookmakers’ usability. You can do so by visiting the website to see how everything has been planned and how easy the site is to navigate.

Most sportsbooks accept debit, credit and wire transfers. However, some do not accept Paypal , Skrill and many more. Hence you need to check whether your preferred payment methods are available. In this way, you can easily withdraw and deposit funds.

You must read bonus terms and conditions to make sure there are surprises.

Boxing is available at online betting sites in the US. Various boxing betting sites take things seriously and offer one of the most competitive boxing odds in the industry. If you wonder whether it is worth investing in boxing fights, then yes. It is absolutely worth it. You just need to put in some time and do proper research.

You must remember that boxing betting should only be a pure form of entertainment. Grabbing betting trends will also help you win some of the best boxing bets. The competition between the various sportsbooks online is brutal. Grab the special bonus for new customers to boost your bankroll immediately.