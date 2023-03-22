US broadcast rights confirmed for Okolie vs Light WBO title bout

Global streaming service and television network PROBOX TV have secured worldwide television rights for the WBO Cruiserweight World title clash between Lawrence Okolie and David Light this coming Saturday, March 25th.

All PROBOX TV subscribers in; USA, Canada, DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), NORDICS (Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark), France, Holland, Turkey, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, India, Pakistan, Thailand, Philippines and South Korea can all watch the event as part of their monthly or yearly subscription.

The event promoted by BOXXER in Manchester, England shows much promise with two undefeated cruiserweight’s topping an action packed card. Somebody’s O will have to go when Okolie and Light battle for world honours. Lawrence Okolie (18-0, 14 KOs) took charge of the WBO belt with a sixth round stoppage over Krzysztof Glowacki in 2021 and has since gone on to defend his title against Dilan Prasovic and Michal Cieslak.

New Zealand’s David Light (20-0, 12 KOs) comes off a huge away day victory over Brandon Glanton. The Auckland man won the split decision last December in a candidate for Fight of The Year. Light claimed the undefeated record of Brandon Glanton, hoping for a similar outcome when he squares off with Okolie.

A stacked undercard precedes the cruiserweight world title fight in Manchester. The English Super Featherweight title will be on the line when Michael Gomez Jr (18-1) and Levi Giles (13-0) lock horns in a ten round duel. Heavyweight Frazer Clarke (5-0) will go to battle with Romanian, Bogdan Dinu (20-4) in an eight round contest, Callum Simpson (10-0) faces Celso Neves (9-3-2) and highly regarded Irish middleweight Aaron McKenna (15-0) takes on Lukas Ndafoluma (22-6) over eight rounds.

Founder of PROBOX TV Garry Jonas discussed securing the global television rights of the world title clash.

“BOXXER is emerging as one of the top promoters in the UK and Europe and we are pleased to help them develop their brand worldwide. I’m delighted to stream the fight in over 25 countries including the USA, Canada and a large number of European and Asian countries.

“PROBOX TV is committed to bringing top quality boxing content to fight fans all over the world and having a quality championship fight on PROBOX TV with Okolie and Light with BOXXER is a very strong start.”

The show will start at 15:00 Eastern Standard Time (USA) on Saturday, March 25th.

You can watch ProBoxTV.com ad-free for only $1.99/Month in both English and Spanish.