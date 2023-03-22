Tyson Fury urged to retire after Oleksandr Usyk fight collapses

Tyson Fury has been urged to retire after failing to agree to a deal with Oleksandr Usyk despite the Ukrainian bowing to his demands.

“The Gypsy King” stated he’d put his WBC heavyweight title on the line against the three-belt Pound for Pound number one. Fury wanted seventy percent of the pot despite Usyk holding more straps.

Usyk and his team tore their hair out over getting the contracts signed as the WBA put pressure on for a mandatory with Daniel Dubois.

Before the most recent collapse, which came about despite members of Fury’s team stating the fight was on, Usyk had issued a warning.

Tyson Fury deadline

“The points for the agreement were sent to Fury’s side. The deadline is set. The clock is ticking,” said Usyk. “The ball is on ‘Greedy Belly’s side’ now.

“We did everything in our power to make it happen,” he added.

Manager Egis Klimas stated: “We bend enough to make this happen. Fury always wanted his way.

“We allowed it to some point, and now let’s see if “Gypsy King” is man enough to take this fight. Sorry for us. He is not a King, just a gypsy.”

Even Frank Warren was adamant Fury would sign. However, Klimas told boxing writer Steve Kim otherwise.

“Just got off the horn with Egis Klimas. He says that team Usyk is moving off the Fury fight for April 29th and will now pursue their mandatory obligations,” said Kim, stating Klimas told him: “No matter how much Usyk compromised, he was pushed for more.”

Kim added: “They hope to have him back in June or July.”

In addition, Dubois looks to be the next opponent, as stipulated by the WBA, as fans are disappointed again. Fury’s promise to fight Anthony Joshua in 2022 also failed to materialize recently.

Usyk fight promise

Promoter Warren has since been left with egg on his face unless a deal can be revived before the April 1st deadline set by the WBA.

“It will be at Wembley. At one stage, there was the expectation level that it would go on in Saudi Arabia, but they came back and said they wanted to have their stadium built,” Warren told talkSPORT.

“There was also an expectation level that they would pay a premium to bring the fight to Saudi; that’s not happened.

“We’re living in a real world and dealing with reality. The reality is the next biggest place for this fight to take place is in the UK. The biggest venue in the UK is in London, which is Wembley.

“Both sides have agreed it’s Wembley.

“Usyk, in his heart, I’m sure, would like to fight in Ukraine, but that’s impossible with what’s going on there.”

A section of fans has since urged Fury to retire instead of facing another also-ran opponent for an easy home victory.

Furthermore, Usyk was seen by many as the only challenge left for Fury after his dominant run in the division.

