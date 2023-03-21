Is Tyson Fury still The People’s Champion?

Not since Tyson Fury fought Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 has the Englishman faced this much backlash from the boxing world. It is a foreign place for Fury to be after years of being regarded as the blue-eyed boy of British boxing.

It appears that the change in public perception is beginning to unsettle Fury as he gets ready to fight Oleksandr Usyk at the end of April. So, why exactly is Fury beginning to lose the support of the public?

Stalling contract talks

The quickest way to get under the skin of boxing fans is to play hardball when it comes to agreeing on a contract so that a fight can take place. There can be little doubt that Fury’s credibility over the last few months has been damaged as revelations of his demands against Usyk have come to light.

In particular, Fury insisted on a 70 per cent split of the purse, which he was, for all intents and purposes, in his rights to request but then followed that up by demanding that there be no rematch clause. With that last ultimatum, it appeared as if Fury was officially trying to stall contract talks with his detractors saying that it was done so that the Englishman could swerve a fight with Usyk.

However, even if the 34-year-old has been uncharacteristically difficult in getting this bout over the line by consistently moving the goalposts, it still seems a stretch to say that he is running scared of Usyk.

Fury has, after all, been priced by Betway, as of the 16th of March, at just 4/9 to beat the Ukrainian when they go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium on the 29th of April. The wider point here is that there is overwhelming evidence in the form of the latest boxing betting markets that strongly suggests Fury will come out the other side of a fight with Usyk victorious.

Perhaps this is where the ultimate frustration comes from as boxing fans know that Fury possesses the attributes needed to beat Usyk but the dragging of his heels is seen as an effort to generate as much money as possible from a showdown in London. In short, the public expects boxers to front up when a fair deal is on the table, and Fury’s refusal to make this a straightforward negotiation has seen his popularity plummet.

Usyk is seen as a selfless fighting man

In contrast, Usyk is now seen as the champion of sporting integrity after taking 30 per cent of the overall purse. It’s certainly worth saying that this amount is only fractionally less than what Usyk would have ever really expected to receive.

Fury is, above all, the lineal heavyweight champion of the world and is seen by many as the greatest heavyweight of his generation. However, Usyk still gave up ground to ensure that a deal between the pair could finally be inked which was a move that endeared him to the boxing public. On top of being open to compromise, Usyk, as a proud Ukrainian, also has the sympathy of the wider public.

It’s an important point to make as the lead-up to any fight always has a compelling narrative and in Usyk’s case, he will be fighting on behalf of those who stand for freedom. Essentially, when you take into account Fury’s attitude towards getting a deal finalized and couple it with Usyk’s global image, it’s easy to see why Fury is no longer the people’s champion, at least in this fight.

Fury’s reaction to the shift in public opinion

Fury recently announced a social media blackout as he prepares to go ground in the build-up to the bout at Wembley.

‼️ Tyson Fury says the Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight is “definitely” a go for April 29th… [📽️ @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/cgCFRe1zWw — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 14, 2023

It is, undoubtedly, a wise idea given that the heavyweight seemed to be aware that public opinion had shifted which led to him doubling down on his scathing criticism of Usyk. It may have been a ploy that he thought could help the perception around him to improve but ultimately, all this was doing was feeding into the narrative that Fury was the cause of the contractual hold-up.

You could say that the current WBC champion has dug himself into this hole with his recent antics a large part of the reason why he has surrendered his position as Britain’s boxing hero.

It remains to be seen if a win against Usyk will be enough to restore his reputation but then again, there is no guarantee that will happen either. The future all of a sudden looks like an uphill battle for a man that had previously won over the public’s adoration after bravely climbing so many mountains.