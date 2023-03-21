Ahmad Muhammad Jones signs promotional deal with Jeter

Jeter Promotions has announced the signing of undefeated junior welterweight Ahmad Muhammad Jones to a promotional contract.

Jones, 23 years-old of Baltimore, Maryland is 4-0 with two knockouts.

All four of Jones’ wins have come on Jeter Promotions cards, and the signing makes it official that he will be with Jeter Promotions going forward.

“Tony Jeter is doing an amazing job, and he is keeping fighters active and doing great things. He is staying busy by doing shows in different areas.

“I could see myself fighting in the different spots that Tony Promotes such as Atlanta, Pennsylvania and Maryland,” said Jones.

Jones started boxing at the age of 13, and had 35 amateur fights. He considers himself a boxer-puncher. Jones turned professional on December 3, 2021 with a first-round stoppage over Joshua Zimmerman in Philadelphia.

Jones has a win over Kani Burnside. In his latest outing, Jones won a four-round unanimous decision over Michael Crain on February 18th in Hanover, Maryland..

“I am working on building my record and hopefully get on TV and fight for any belt that is available. Tony can bring me to be a champion and I believe in him:”