Oleh Dovhun scorecard victory over Juan Centeno

Popular Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania super-bantamweight now 15-0 Oleh “The Ukrainian” Dovhun (WBA #10) successfully defended his WBA NABA title for the second time aginst Nicaragua’s 8-7-3 Juan Centeno.

The mauling Centeno entered this fight riding a two fight winning streak.

On September 25th 2022 Centeno had a MD win over 7-0 Luis Rivera and a January 23, 2023 MD victory over 4-0-1 Fernando Bahena.

Throughout the ten round contest, Dovhun put on an absolute boxing clinic against the wild charging Centeno. In the 3rd, a clash of heads created a cut over Dovhuns left eye. Despite repeated screaming from Dovhun’s corner, referee Chris Riskus did not take control and issued no warnings to the head leading and rough house tackling Centeno.

The ringside doctor was called to examine the cut 3 seperate times, causing heightened alarm for Dovhun’s large and vocal Pittsburgh and Ukrainian fan base who packed the scenic venue. Dovhun’s veteran corner of trainer Michael McSorley and cutman Derek Gionta handled the bad cut, keeping the Ukrainian in the fight.

The slick southpaw Dovhun brilliantly out boxed Centeno each and every round with an arsenal of straight left hands, lead right uppercuts and counter lead check hooks.

All three judges has it 100-90 for “The Ukrainian Pitbull” who is currently ranked #10 by the WBA. The decisive victory should catapult the Pittsburgh based Ukrainian in the rankings and set up a major fight in 2023 against the 122lb’s elite.

In the 170lb co-feature event, former Contender star 10-8-1 Devaun Lee of Jamaica Queens, New York stopped Beaver Falls PA’s previously unbeaten 11-0-1 (11 KO) at 2:03 of the fourth round of their scheduled six. While remaining on his feet, referee Tim Shipley had seen enough as Irving was not punching back from the barrage of left hooks and right bolo punches landed by the fearless Lee.

Undercard fights:

Pittsburgh heavyweight Joey Turk went to 3-0-1 with a UD win over Ohio’s Isaiah “The Hammer” Margheim who drops to 1-3. In junior middleweight action, Springdale PA’s Jordan “The Croatian Warrior” Zlacki improved to 3-5 with a 4 round SD win over Uniontown’s Eric Palmer who is now 14-17-5.

In an opening battle of cruiserweight pro debuts, police officer Devon Siegfried of Baden PA KO’d Greensburg PA MMA star Matteo Garner at 1:05 of the 4th round. Siegfried previously had won the PA Golden Gloves state title in 2022.

The sold out standing room only event was promoted by Integrity Fighter Management and Star Boxing at the Priory Grand Hall in Pittsburgh PA.