Mary Spencer withdraws from scheduled March 23 bout

Bad luck won’t let up for Mary Spencer (7-1, 5 KOs) and her clan—the boxer recently suffered a hand injury while sparring.

As a result, her fight against Adriana Dos Santos Araujo (6-1, 1 KOs) has been pulled from the undercard of the Mbilli vs Gongora fight at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal on March 23.

Spencer and her team will follow doctor’s orders so she can recover and get back into action as soon as the time is right after she has fully recovered.

The sold-out Eye of the Tiger event on March 23 at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal will start at 7:00 pm and includes 8 fights. The event will be broadcasted simultaneously around the world starting at 7:00 p.m.

Quebec time online on Punching Grace as well as on ESPN+ in the United States, ESPN Latam in Latin America and RMC in France.