Alessio Lorusso to defend Euro belt against Thomas Essomba

On Saturday May 20, at the Arena (4,000 seats) in Monza (Italy) The Art of Fighting will be back with an high level show: in the main event, European bantamweight champion Alessio Lorusso (20 wins, 8 within the distance, 4 losses and 2 draws) will defend the EBU belt against Thomas Essomba (UK, 11-8-1).

“This is a great main event – promoter Edoardo Germani said – and I am sure that boxing fans will respond well. They already bought all the tickets for the first and the second edition of The Art of Fighting at PalaMeda (a 1,200 seats venue in Meda, a small town close to Monza).

“Now that we move to Monza (an important city close to Milan), they will follow us and bring their friends. Alessio Lorusso is very popular and he will bring a great crowd of supporters.

“All in all we’ll offer 6 boxing fights and 1 kickboxing fight with my business partner: Wako-Pro World bantamweight champion Luca Cecchetti who will fight on the 3 rounds distance with K-1 rules (punches, kicks and knees).

“We’ll announce the name of his opponent soon. Luca has to fight often before the defence of the Wako-Pro title is finalized.”

The other boxers in action will be Momo El Maghraby (5-0), Francesco Paparo (2-0-1), Alessio Spahiu (3-0) and Morgan Moricca (pro debut).

Their opponents will be announced shortly. A fight that promises fireworks is between cruiserweights Jonathan Kogasso (Congo, 7-0 with 5 KOs) and Sergiu Sinigur (Moldova, 6-0 with 5 KOs).

Jonathan Kogasso lives and trains in Voghera with famed coach Vincenzo Gigliotti, pro from 1995 to 2014 who won the Italian super bantamweight title and fought for the European and the world titles.