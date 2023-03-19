New date opens up for Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. clash

World Boxing News understands that a new date is on the table for Deontay Wilder to fight Andy Ruiz Jr. if the former heavyweight champion accepts.

Wilder has so far stalled on agreeing to a deal with Ruiz despite the World Boxing Council sanctioning a final eliminator for Tyson Fury’s belt.

“The Bronze Bomber” had initially secured his place in a semi-final tournament with Premier Boxing Champions arranged by Al Haymon and Tom Brown.

However, Wilder had gotten sidetracked after both ex-titleholders won their respective bouts last fall and set up a final for the spring of 2023.

Flying around the world, issuing strange statements on social media, and getting involved in talks to fight a UFC champion made Ruiz disillusioned.

Ruiz severed ties with promoter Brown, negating the final fight of his contract with PBC. However, he left the door open for Wilder by stating his intention to still work with Haymon.

“On behalf of myself and Team Ruiz, we would like to thank TGB Promotions and President Tom Brown for their great support,” said Ruiz.

“My contract with TBG Promotions has come to an end. I will now move forward as part of the PBC Family with Al Haymon as my advisor.

“I am excited to continue pursuing the biggest fights. I’ll be taking on the top fighters in my division. Thank you all for your continued support. I can’t wait to see what 2023 brings.”

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr.

On whether Deontay Wilder remained on the table, Ruiz added: “Of course! Coming for the top three!”

Wilder put out a statement saying he was also a free agent, leading to other promoters taking an interest in staging the Ruiz fight.

He told 78SportsTV: “I have no problem with PBC. We’re still thriving. We’re strong. I think PBC still has some of the best fighters out there. I don’t have anything against PBC.

“We’re still working together as far as I know. Me and Al Haymon. We still communicate. There isn’t any bad blood against none of us.

“I’m still part of PBC, still looking to do fights on PBC.”

A new date opens up in Las Vegas

Wilder vs Ruiz can be salvaged now if both men can meet in the middle. Haymon has even booked another date for May 20 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Previous dates earmarked for Wilder vs Ruiz were March 25 and May 6, which fell apart. David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant eventually took the first Pay Per View spot. Canelo Alvarez then put a spanner in the works of Wilder vs Ruiz on Cinco de Mayo.

Two weeks later, May 20 gives Wilder and Ruiz two months to prepare. However, they must communicate over the next few days to avoid another mark in the calendar being pushed aside.

If Wilder vs Ruiz is not done in the next week or so, Ruiz will undoubtedly be looking to switch to another opponent. The fans will be the ones who miss out again.

