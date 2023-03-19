Mike Tyson offered $10k to smash silverback gorilla’s ‘snot box’

Mike Tyson is the “Baddest Man on the Planet” after offering to take out a silverback gorilla in a fight.

After watching it bullying others, the former undisputed heavyweight champion startlingly wanted to beat up the caged animal in a zoo.

In an old story regurgitated when Tiger King aired on Netflix, Tyson also spoke about his affinity with tigers following the release of the series.

Predictably, the media dug back into old news to link the series to Tyson merely because he once owned them at his Las Vegas home.

The situation was even famously played out in the hit movie ‘The Hangover’ where Tyson laid out Zach Galifianakis’ character Alan with a single punch.

However, explaining his gorilla story years ago, Tyson was willing to have a straightener with the gorilla.

Mike Tyson vs a silverback gorilla

“I paid a New York zoo worker to re-open it for me and Robin [Givens, former wife, and money manager]. When we got to the gorilla cage, one giant silverback gorilla was there, bullying all the other gorillas.

“They were so powerful, but their eyes were like an innocent infant. I offered the attendant $10,000 to open the cage and let me smash that silverback’s snot box. He declined.”

Tyson’s tiger fascination

On his tiger fascination, Tyson added: “I had three of them in my house.

“This is how it happened. I was in prison. I was talking to one of my friends who I bought exotic cars from.

“He was saying a friend he knew owed him money.

“And he said, ‘If he doesn’t pay me any money, I will take some of these cars. Trade them in for some animals.’

“I said, ‘What kind of animals?’ He said, ‘Horses and stuff. Mike, they have some nice tigers and lions too. If you got one of those, that would be so cool.’

“I said, ‘Yeah, that would be true. Why don’t you order me a couple? I’m getting out in a couple of months.’

“So when I got out, I came home and had two cubs.”

Attack

On a reported tiger attack at his mansion, Tyson concluded: “Somebody jumped over my fence where the tiger was and jumped in their habitat and started playing with it.

“And the tiger didn’t know the lady, so it was a bad accident.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.