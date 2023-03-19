Mercito Gesta stuns JoJo Diaz with ten round split decision

In an action packed fight night, Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) proved he is still in the running as one of the top fighters in his division with a split decision victory as the new main event attraction. The former world title contender defeated former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-3-1, 15 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight event, with judges scoring the back-and-forth 91-99, 92-98, and 97-93. The Walter Pyramid in Long Beach hosted the matchup, and it was broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

“I feel great about the outcome,” said Mercito Gesta. “We had our game plan, and I listened to my corner. It was a close fight. With Coach Marvin Somodio, I have learned that I can move around a lot more, and I am excited to have another full training camp with him. If I were to choose my next opponent, I want William “El Camarón” Zepeda next.”

Special guests in attendance included Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions Partner Bernard Hopkins, Actor Gabriel Soto, Actress Irina Baeva, Singer Chiquis Rivera, Radio personality Eddy “Piolin” Sotelo, Comedian Jesus Sepulveda, and various Golden Boy Fighters including Alexis Rocha, Jousce Gonzalez, Blair Cobbs, Angel “Tito” Acosta, Arely Muciño, and others.

In a sizzling super lightweight co-main event initially scheduled for 10-rounds, Chihuahua, Mexico’s Oscar Duarte (25-1-1, 19 KOs) he handed Alex “Chi-Town Heat” Martin (18-5, 6 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois, the first knockout defeat of his career, knocking Martin out at 1:14 in the eighth round. The fans cheered as Duarte launched two right hooks and a straight right that sent Martin straight to the mat.

“I feel pleased about this victory,” said Oscar Duarte. “This is for Parral, Chihuahua, and all the fans that came out today. We had a great rival in front of us who had a tremendous experience. Being the first fighter to knock Alex Martin out gives me confirmation about my abilities and confidence in being able to one day fight for a world title. This victory tells me I have fire in my fists and the power bank to win a championship.”

In his most brutal fight yet, recently signed blue-chip prospect of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Eric Tudor (8-0, 6 KOs) maintained his undefeated status and won his eight-round super welterweight fight against Damoni Cato-Cain (7-1-1, 6 KOs) of Oakland via unanimous decision. Tudor was cut in the second round due to an accidental headbutt. The judges scored 78-74, 78-74, and 80-72.

Opening up the DAZN broadcast and making his first worldwide televised appearance, Dalis Kaleioupu (4-0, 3 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii, secured a unanimous victory over Jonathan Perez (40-35, 32 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia, in a four-round super lightweight fight. Perez has deducted a point in round three for punching behind the head and in round five for excessive holding. All three judges scored the fight 60-52 in favor of the Kaleioupu.

Featured on The Golden Boy Fight Night: Zurdo vs. Rosado Prelims streamed live on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube page, San Diego’s Jorge Chavez (5-0, 4 KOs) added another blazing knockout to his record after sending his opponent Bryan Perez (12-17-1, 11 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua to the mat within the first 30-seconds of the first round of the schedulfour-round featherweight fight initiallyght.

Opening up the Zurdo vs. Rosado fight night, Los Angeles’s Patricio “Cacahuate” Manuel (2-0) secured a technical knockout victory against Hien Huynh (1-2) of St. Louis, Missouri. The bout was stopped within 30 seconds of the fourth round due to a cut caused by an accidental headbutt.