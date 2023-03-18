Kim Clavel back in action on April 28 in Laval

Montreal’s Kim Clavel (16-0-1, 3KO) will step back into the ring to take on Naomi “La Chapita” Arellano Reyes (9-2-0, 5KO), of Los Angeles, for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) International Flyweight Championship on April 28, at Place Bell in Laval.

The vacant WBC international flyweight title will be on the line as confirmed by the WBC. We have also requested sanctions for the division’s IBF Inter-Continental and WBO Inter-Continental titles as well.

Verbal confirmation has been obtained and we expect to receive the required sanctions confirmation within the next few hours.

This will be the first fight for Clavel, 32, since the incredible clash this past of January 13 against World Boxing Association (WBA) world champion Yesica Nery Plata (29-2-0, 3KO), which the popular Canadian lost by decision in her first WBC title defense.

April 28th will mark the start of Clavel’s “RECONQUEST”, who intends to prove herself again by positioning her for a rematch with Plata as quickly as possible. She is presently ranked as the WBC #1, WBO #3 and IBF #4 contender.

Clavel is more motivated than ever, saying: “I want to regain my world title, but I will take it one fight at a time. We will reposition ourselves in the rankings. I’m going to need all of Quebec behind me. I’m confident with my team, my perseverance and all of you that, by the end of the year, we’ll get more than just a world champion belt! Thank you for your eternal support.”

Originally from Nayarit, Mexico, Reyes now lives and trains in Los Angeles, California. The 28-year-old Reyes is renowned for her power as evidenced by her 5 knockout victories to date. Her most notable win was versus former multiple time world champion Carina Moreno (25-7-0, 6KO) in 2020. In her last outing last October, Reyes lost by decision against Gabriela Fundura (8-0-0, 4KO) for the WBC Latino flyweight title in a PBC event broadcast on Showtime.

Clavel and Reyes were supposed to face each other in August 2021 at the IGA Stadium, but the latter had to withdraw due to health restrictions to enter Canada, and she was replaced by Maria Vargas (14-4-1, 1KO).

“It is with great enthusiasm and confidence that we are relaunching Kim with the ultimate goal of allowing her to avenge her defeat and regain her world title,” said GYM President Yvon Michel.

“We remember the great intense and passionate fight between the two champions last January. Besides, the latter is still in the running for the 2023 Fight of the Year! The 4,000 spectators at Place Bell are still excited. To return to the world championship, Kim must prove herself again and these international titles will allow her to become a must challenger for the champion.”

Tickets will go on sale this evening (Thursday, March 16) at 9:00 p.m. ET on www.evenko.ca and directly at GYM at [email protected]