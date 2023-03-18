Fury vs Usyk takes dramatic turn, April 29 thrown into doubt

Fury vs Usyk – London: Tyson Fury facing Oleksandr Usyk is in doubt again as another week passes following a World Boxing Association order.

The pair of heavyweight champions were given extra time to agree on a deal. This was despite Daniel Dubois being confirmed as Usyk’s mandatory.

Fury’s side and Usyk’s team informed the WBA that they had secured a split and would be signing on the dotted line soon.

However, that scenario has failed to transpire, with Usyk’s management now stating the undisputed battle is no longer a foregone conclusion.

Fury vs Usyk is in doubt

“Much ado about nothing. The rat race and monkey business,” said Usyk’s manager Alexander Krassyuk this week. Team member Egis Klimas added, “The deeper we go, the more chance to pull out the plug. Sorry to our fans!”

On the surface, it seems that Usyk’s team is insinuating that Fury is proving difficult to deal with. This is despite no history of “The Gypsy King” ever avoiding a challenge.

It only looks to be the Usyk fight where Fury isn’t playing ball after changing the goalpost at least twice since the initial agreement.

Fury and Usyk went face-to-face in London last December, having nailed down a 50-50 blockbuster clash. But when the Middle East lost interest in staging, Fury vs Usyk moved to Wembley, and the WBC ruler wanted more of the pie.

Rumors and fan opinions that Fury was doing all he could to not share a ring with the man who defeated Anthony Joshua twice handily were then dismissed by promoter Frank Warren.

‘One hundred percent on’

Speaking to talkSPORT, Warren said: “He trains religiously every day. He’s as fit as a butcher’s dog. You’ve only got to look at him. Look at recent photos, and see how fit he is. He’s ready to go.

“Where we are now from where we were on Friday when everybody was writing this off and saying it’s not going to happen is that both boxers have agreed to the terms.

“Respective camps and lawyers are now drafting the agreement so we can officially announce it.”

Warren’s ultimate claim was that the fight would one hundred percent go ahead on April 29th despite only six weeks remaining.

Fury is training and has flown trainer Sugarhill Steward over for camp, a move that wouldn’t usually happen unless he’s seriously training.

Doubts remain evident, judging by what Usyk’s team relays as boxing fans in the UK keep their fingers crossed for a spring blockbuster.

Without the four-belt collision, the British public can look forward to Fury against another also-ran for the third fight. Plus, the one-sided damp squib that is Usyk vs Dubois.

