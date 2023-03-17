Mike Tyson writes off Usyk chances, ‘Fury won’t do what AJ did’

Mike Tyson brutally wrote off Oleksandr Usyk’s chances of defeating Tyson Fury when the heavyweight champions collide in London this spring.

Instead, Tyson blamed Anthony Joshua’s tactics for the ex-cruiserweight Usyk getting the better of a bigger, stronger Briton in his previous fights.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet,” thinks Joshua used the wrong tactics and should have given Usyk no opportunity to win by putting it on him from the start.

Mike Tyson on Fury vs Usyk

Speaking to talkSPORT, Tyson ruled out Usyk’s skill playing any part. He says Fury will go for it, as Joshua never did.

“I never think anybody’s too small. I think Tyson’s not going to do what Anthony Joshua [did]. But I think he’s just going to go out and put a lot of pressure on him.”

On who is the top heavyweight now and who will be after April 29 at Wembley, the youngest champion of all time added: “Tyson Fury repeatedly proved that he’s the best.

“I respect Deontay Wilder and Usyk with the most respect I possess. Tyson Fury is the champ, the reigning champ.

“He will be the champ for a long time if he chooses to be – unless we get some new guy up.”

On who could dethrone Fury, Tyson added: “Mr. [Joe] Joyce is a tough, durable guy. He’s not going to do it. Nobody around us can do it yet.”

Fury vs Usyk update

Promoter Frank Warren updated on long-winded negotiations for Fury vs Usyk, which the Hall of Famer says will be announced soon.

“I’m telling you, this fight will be on,” Warren told talkSPORT. “I’ve said this from the beginning; we’ll get this fight over the line.

“We’ve been working hard to do it and will get it over the line. Both fighters want it. It’s not a question of Usyk wanting it and Tyson not wanting it.

“Tyson wants the fight. He’s the one that put it out there and said, ‘come on, let’s get it on. Here are the terms.'”

Warren concluded: “It’s only when the contract’s signed. That’ll be the final contract.

“They’re both in training, so there’s no reason why it shouldn’t go on [for April 29].”

Fury begins the favorite to win. However, not by the wide margin many would expect. Usyk has a solid chance in the fight, but he may have to ship massive blows to get close enough to Fury to do damage.

