Lucas Browne hopes to land Daniel Dubois shot with Jarrell Miller win

After being stopped by Australian countryman and rugby star Paul Gallen in round one in 2021 (his second loss in three fights), former WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Champion and current WBA #9-rated Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne looked to be finished as legitimate contender.

However, Browne (31-3, 27 KOs) has since rallied with back-to-back victories, most notably dispatching Junior Fa in devastating fashion last summer to win the IBF Australasian and retain the WBA Oceania Heavyweight Championships.

That success has led to his showdown with WBA #10-rated New Yorker Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller this Saturday, March 18, at Agenda arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in the 10-round main event of a stellar show presented by Anatoly Sulyanov of Hardcore Boxing that also features a 10-round super featherweight co-main event between Dublin Ireland’s WBA #5- and IBF #11-rated former world title challenger Jono “King Kong” Carroll (23-2-1, 7 KOs) and three-time world title challenger Miguel “The Scorpion” Marriaga (30-6, 26 KOs).

Also broadcast that night will be a 10-round cruiserweight battle between fast-tracking former amateur star Soslan “Cobra” Asbarov (3-0, 1 KO) of Chapaevo and once-beaten American Brandon Glanton (17-1, 14 KOs).

Relaxed and good-natured, Browne gave his honest observations about the upcoming fight, how he pulled off the upset against Fa and a potential acting career after boxing.

On Training Camp for This Fight:

Everything has been going well! I haven’t worried about my weight for this one because Jarrell is a big boy. So as long as I am fit, that was the main concern. I’ve been in Brisbane doing sparring and pads the last couple of weeks and now we are here.

I trained the same for this fight as I did for the Junior Fa fight, with two things in mind: start faster, because I have always started very slow! And focus on my punching. I know I have power in my right hand; I just have to let it go. I’m not going to be trying to impress people with footwork or movement. F*** it, just punch (laughs).

What He Sees in Jarrell Miller:

He’s just a bully, he just comes forward. There is a constant come-forward! I don’t know if me having the power I have with my big jab if he will able to keep coming forward with me? Is he going to want to? The best thing about that is that I won’t have to go looking for it. This isn’t going to be a game of footwork. This is two silver backed gorillas coming together to have a fight. I think it will be very entertaining.

How He Sees the Fight Unfolding:

I believe he will come out fast. I was expecting that, so I’m thinking I will do the same. He does lean to his right a lot, and coming from my right hand, he should be. So, it does mean I’m going to have to come up with my left a lot. So, we’ll see how that works out. The jab will be number one. I’m come with a straight right and start lifting his head up and see where it goes. I’ve also been working a lot on the body, so I want to work his body if I get the chance and just bang, basically.

On the Perception His Career Was Over After a Loss:

I feel very good to be here! Unfortunately, in the Paul Gallen fight, the football player from Australia, I got hit the back of the head five times and I popped my ear drum. It’s not like I got chinned! I was fighting cross eyed, so they called it off. Fair enough. But, (now) I’m the guy that lost to a footballer. So, in the next one I had a regional belt fight against a decent Australian fighter. I won that one and then it was onto the Junior Fa fight and I knocked him out, and here we are. You really are only as good as your last fight. Fortunately for me, my last fight was a good one!”

What Would a Win Over Miller Mean to Him?

If I win over Miller, it means I’m still here. There were talks about me fighting Daniel Dubois for the WBA Regular, which is great! But the British Boxing Board of Control rejected me because I was too old. This was after the Fa fight. So, I’m thinking ok, judge me off the Gallen loss, fair enough. But I’ve since had two good wins over quality guys.

On Fighting at 43:

My age shouldn’t mean anything. I didn’t start until I was 32 and I haven’t been getting hit in the head since I was 16. I’m in it for as long as I can go, and if people say, ‘you’re too old,’ just because they think I’m too old, that’s wrong. If I was getting hit around the head and getting beaten, 100%, I would get it.

Is His Career Over if He Loses?

No, it just means I’ll get another quick fight and get back on the board. If I do start losing regularly, I’ll give it up. I’m 43. I know this. I’m not stupid. I still want all my faculties in place and everything else. I know I’m on the back end of it (boxing). I know this, but I still want to go out with a bang.

On Life After Boxing:

I’m not sure (laughs). I did Australian Idol. I was on season two. I’ve always liked to go to church and sing. I’m definitely considering acting. I could be a really good bad guy (laughs). I’m always the villain.