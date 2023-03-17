Jarrell Miller promises demolition job on Lucas Browne

Outspoken and undefeated New Yorker Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller says he’s going to take former WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne out quickly this Saturday, March 18, to prevent the big Australian from landing any late-round magic against him.

WBA #10 Miller (25-0-1, 21 KOs) and WBA #9 Browne (31-3, 27 KOs) will meet at Agenda arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in the 10-round main event of a stellar show presented by Anatoly Sulyanov of Hardcore Boxing that also features a 10-round super featherweight co-main event between Dublin Ireland’s WBA #5- and IBF #11-rated former world title challenger Jono “King Kong” Carroll (23-2-1, 7 KOs) and three-time world title challenger Miguel “The Scorpion” Marriaga (30-6, 26 KOs).

Also broadcast that night will be a 10-round cruiserweight battle between fast-tracking former amateur star Soslan “Cobra” Asbarov (3-0, 1 KO) of Chapaevo and once-beaten American Brandon Glanton (17-1, 14 KOs).

Retaining his gift for great quotes after four years of inactivity, Miller, a former WBO-NABO and WBA-NABA Champion, had plenty to say about his upcoming fight, as well as about other top heavyweights and on his own personal growth through the many challenges he faced during his down time.

On Training Camp:

Training was great. This was my first official training camp (since returning). I didn’t have everything I wanted in this camp, because I was kind of getting a rhythm and organizing things. I’ve been out of the game for a while. By next camp, I will know how I like things again.

On Lucas Browne:

He’s a big guy. He’s durable for a certain number of rounds and has a good overhand right. But technically and fundamentally, he’s nowhere near me. I know I’m stronger. I know I’m faster. I‘m younger. I have an amazing jab. My IQ in boxing is phenomenal. Everything he does, I do a million times better. But he’s game. That’s all that matters in the fight game. One punch in the heavyweight division anything can happen, so I did not sleep on him.

How He Sees the Browne Fight Unfolding:

I’m thinking it will go four rounds or less. I’m not trying to play with him and I’m not going to give him an opportunity to land that right hand. He fought Junior Fa and Junior didn’t realize what he walked into. I see him as a slow starter who gets beat up a lot and then in seven or eight rounds, he lands a right hand that gets guys out of there. My goal is to not let it go 10 rounds. I got head movement and a good, stiff jab. Once I get him hurt, I will go in there and send him home. I’m definitely going to knock him out in the early rounds of the fight. It could be a combination or just one punch, but I know I’m going to stop him.