Gilberto Ramirez, Gabe Rosado discuss their imminent battle at 175.

As the countdown continues to Saturday, March 18, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (44-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlan, Mexico and Philadelphia’s Gabriel “King” Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs) hosted a press conference at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach.

Their 12-round light heavyweight fight will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST. The Golden Boy Fight Night: Zurdo vs. Rosado Prelims will be streamed live on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube page beginning at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET.

Here is what today’s participants had to say:

GILBERTO “ZURDO” RAMIREZ, FORMER WORLD CHAMPION:

“Everything was good in camp. I’m ready. Yeah, I’ve seen the Bivol fight back, and it wasn’t my fight. I take the loss and move on. Gabe’s a tough fighter, he’s always bringing everything to the table. I also want to challenge myself. We’ve sparred before so it’s going to be a great fight. After the last fight, I want to prove myself. I was in a dark place but now it’s a new start and I’m ready. I have Rosado in front of me and after I win hopefully, I can get a world title again.”

“KING” GABE ROSADO, LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I’m back with Freddie at Wildcard. It’s my character, I want to challenge myself. I know how to bounce back. It’s a fight that will go down in history for a great fight. I know what Zurdo is going to bring, and I am too. Zurdo brings a lot so I’m going to be prepared. I’m ready you shock the boxing world again.”

JOSEPH “JOJO” DIAZ, JR., FORMER WORLD CHAMPION:

“I had to make some changes. The team I have now is amazing. I wanted to spice things up. As a fighter sometimes you go on neutral, so we had to change some things. Mercito is tough and experienced. After I walk him down and win, it’s going to open a lot of doors for me. I’m very confident this fight.”

MERCITO “NO MERCY” GESTA:

“As a fighter you don’t want to dodge anyone. Jojo is one of the best and I want that. You should expect a better me. I just had a son, so I’m not only doing this for me now. Jojo is an exciting fighter so I’m excited. Every fight is different, so I don’t know what to expect. I’ll have my team with me to follow with the game plan.”

OSCAR DUARTE, LIGHTWEIGHT FIGHTER:

“I’m very happy for the opportunity and I’m ready. I consider this preparation my best one. I feel in my best physical shape and mental shape. Thank you everyone, and thank you to Golden Boy and DAZN. I’m ready to bring it on, on Saturday.”

ERIC TUDOR, SUPER WELTERWEIGHT PROSPECT:

“It’s a blessing getting signed to Golden Boy because this is what you work for as a fighter. I’m grateful to be able to open the DAZN broadcast for my fight. It’s going to be a good fight to warm up the fans.”

JORGE CHAVEZ, FEATHERWEIGHT PROSPECT:

“I’m feeling great. I’m ready to put on a show for the people. It’s an amazing experience. I’m fortunate enough to have all my shows with Golden Boy. I’m going to go to seek and destroy.”

DALIS KALEIOPU, SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT PROSPECT:

“I feel good. It’s part of my job to be ready. I have a kid at home I have to feed. It’s my dream to one day fight in Hawaii.”

PATRICIO MANUEL, SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT PROSPECT:

“I’m grateful to be here. I grew up in the area. It feels good to fight on a Golden Boy card. It feels very full circle fighting here where I have roots.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GOLDEN BOY:

“It’s a very unique venue. It’s our first time hosting a fight here and who better to fight than Zurdo Ramirez and Gabe Rosado. Like we said, we’re bringing more local Southern California shows.

“This fight is very important for Zurdo and Rosado. May the best man win. It’s going to be a fun, explosive fight. Thank you to the fighters because without you, we wouldn’t be able to make these fights.”