Angel Vazquez vs Mohamed Soumaoro, March 22 on PROBOX TV

PROBOX TV returns with its monthly instalment of Wednesday Night Fights from Plant City, Florida with three televised fights.

The night’s main event comes from the lightweight division, undefeated Mexican Angel ‘El Chocolatito’ Vazquez (12-0) will square-off with Canadian based Guinean Mohamed ‘El bufalo negro’ Soumaoro (12-1) over ten rounds.

Vazquez comes off a points victory over the unbeaten Nicholas Sullivan in December, with Soumaoro taking the zero away from Jusiyah Shirley in his most previous bout. Subsequently both fighters picked up a victory on their American debuts in their last fight against an undefeated opponent.

Dominic Valle (5-0, 4KOs) will run the gauntlet with Carlos Rosario (5-1) at featherweight in the evening’s chief support. Valle has been in solid form since turning pro in 2021 with five straight victories, the first four coming by stoppage.

Valle was last in action against Jose Antonio Meza with a comfortable win over the distance. Puerto Rican Rosario looks to get back to winning ways after a lone career defeat to Ezequiel Borrero, losing the decision over six rounds in Plant City.

Somebody’s 0 will have to go when Kentuckian Demontaze Duncan (8-0, 8KOs) goes to battle with Puerto Rican Axl Melendez (5-0, 4KOs). The two knockout artists open the televised card at 147 pounds in a six round duel. Duncan retired Tyrone Crawley in the second round in his last outing, Melendez will make his American debut.

The previous ten-round main event featuring Mexican southpaw Jorge Lara (29-2-2) has been postponed due to a hand injury. The super featherweight’s fight will be rescheduled at a later date on PROBOX TV.

The commentary comes from former world champions Paulie Malignaggi and Chris Algieri alongside Mike Goldberg in English. The Spanish speaking team will consist of Claudia Trejos and Mexican hero Juan Manuel Márquez.