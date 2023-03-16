Jose Zepeda returns from world title setback on March 25

Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN will return with its first Mexico Edition of 2023 on Saturday, March 25 live from the Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The action is presented as a co-promotion with Zanfer Boxing and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET.

The main event will feature a 10-round super lightweight match between La Puente, California’s Jose “Chon” Zepeda (35-3, 27 KOs) against Neeraj”Gangster” Goyat (17-3-2, 7 KOs) of Chandigarh, India. Zepeda is returning to fight after a courageous attempt for the vacant WBC Junior Welterweight title against Regis Prograis last November 2022.

In the co-main event, Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico will participate in a 10-round super welterweight fight.

Ocampo returns to the ring after a tough battle against Sebastian Fundora in October 2022 for the WBC Super Welterweight Interim Title.

Also on the card, Guadalajara’s Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza (19-0, 16 KOs) is scheduled to fight in a 10-round featherweight clash. Opponents for both will soon be announced.

Also on the card, in an eight-round super middleweight fight, recently signed prospect Aaron Silva (11-0, 8 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico will return to the ring against Jaime Lopez (10-8, 4 KOs) of Aguascalientes, Mexico. Silva is coming into the ring after a fifth-round knockout in December 2022 against Alan Campa.

Opening up the DAZN broadcast, Miguel “Mickey” Torres (11-1, 6 KOs) of Guadalajara is set to face Kevin “El Conan” Montiel (6-2-2, 3 KOs) of Mexico City in an eight-round super featherweight bout.