Gilberto Ramirez predicts four-division world champion run

Zurdo” Ramirez has a definitive plan!

It all starts this Saturday when the former World Super Middleweight Champion returns to headline another DAZN card, matched against two-time world title challenger Gabriel “King” Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs) in the 12-round main event.

Promoted by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Zurdo Promotions, the white-hot event will be streamed live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT) The Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

“Zurdo” is predicting a knockout victory, although he’s not taking Rosado lightly. He personally knows the Philadelphia native now living in Los Angeles and “Zurdo” has sparred with Rosado in the past. Rosado has fought a Who’s Who of opponents, notching wins over two world champions, Joshua Clottey and Kassim Ouma. Rosado has also fought monsters such as Gennadiy Golovkin, Jaime Munguia, Daniel Jacobs, David Lemieux, Jermell Charlo, and Peter Quillin.

“It (Rosado’s quality experience) means a lot and I respect him,” Ramirez said. “I know Rosado and he can be dangerous for any fighter. And the Mexico (Ramirez) versus Puerto Rico (Rosado) rivalry means a lot, too.

“Historically there have been some amazing fights throughout history between boxers from these two countries. Everyone knows that, when it’s Mexico versus Puerto Rico, it’s going to be an entertaining fight.”

“Zurdo” is reloading after he suffered the first loss of his professional career 13 1/2-year professional boxing career last November to WBA Super Light Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol by way of a decision.

“My plan is to win,” Ramirez explained. “I’m looking forward to getting back to my winning ways. I predict a KO win in this fight. Everyone knows that I’m game for any fight. Anyone in the division: Artur Beterbiev, Callum Smith, Joe Smith, Joshua Buatsi, Marcus Brown, or a rematch with Bivol.

“My goals remain the same. I’m still chasing that light heavyweight world title, then I will move up to cruiserweight and heavyweight. My goal is to become a 4-division world champion!.”