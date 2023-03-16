Gervonta Davis makes stark warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of PPV

Gervonta Davis has warned Ryan Garcia of what will come when the lightweight stars battle it in the world’s boxing capital.

The two undefeated boxing superstars trade blows in a highly anticipated twelve-round showdown on April 22. Davis vs Garcia headlines a SHOWTIME PPV production in a Premier Boxing Champions event live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Davis and Garcia began exchanging heated words on social media before thrashing out a long-winded deal that meant a delay from an original date of April 15.

At the press conferences recently, Davis playfully threw a left hook that whizzed inches from Garcia’s chin. Meanwhile, Garcia shadowboxed near Davis during the ceremonial stare-down.

Gervonta Davis warns Ryan Garcia

The festivities came as Davis verbally explained starkly to Garcia how the fight would go down.

“Come April 22, I’m going to walk you to the deep waters, and I’m gonna drown you,” Davis told Garcia. “They are going to have to pick you up. I promise you that.

“This guy keeps talking about how he will hit me with a hook. But he doesn’t have anything else but a hook. What else have you got? He’s not a complete fighter.

“When you’re a complete fighter, you can do everything. You can’t just depend on one punch.

“What happens when that punch doesn’t work? You have to rely on something else.”

On his self-imposed status as the best lightweight on the planet, Davis added: “I feel as though I’m already that top guy in the sport. This fight is just about me getting over the hump.

“This is going to be an explosive fight. If you don’t watch boxing, this is the fight to watch for sure. But if you can get there, make sure you’re there.

“If you can’t be there, buy the pay-per-view. Because this is going to be a good one for me.”

Putting him to sleep

Concluding on Garcia’s cocky exterior, Davis said: “He’s putting on a front for the people. That’s what I see. I see a guy who’s an act. That’s what it is.

“Didn’t Ryan get caught by Luke Campbell? Do I hit way harder than Luke Campbell? Yes or no?

“I’ve put a lot of guys to sleep, and Ryan is next.”

GTD Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Golden Boy Promotions promote Davis vs. Garcia on April 22 in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the live event are sold out.

