Full card confirmed for Lyndon Arthur vs Braian Suarez on Channel 5

Free-to-air boxing is back with a bang as Lyndon Arthur faces a world title showdown live and exclusive on Channel 5, in association with Ladbrokes and Infinitum Entertainment.

‘King’ Arthur clashes with Argentinian KO artist Braian Nahuel Suarez for the vacant IBO World Light Heavyweight crown, on Friday March 24 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

And as well as bringing world title action to your screens, Wasserman Boxing have also delivered an undercard that packs a serious punch.

Supporting Arthur’s crack at world title glory, is a must-see show crammed with 50-50 fights, domestic scraps you don’t want to miss and a host of local, national and international stars.

Arthur knows that by seeing off the dangerous Suarez, and taking home the IBO title once held by the great Roy Jones Jr, he will open the door to some huge fights in a lethal light heavyweight division and be in position to deliver the fights that fans want to see.

The Manchester hero’s world title shot will kick-off Channel 5’s live and free coverage from 10pm and then be followed by a domestic dust-up that cannot fail to ignite.

Kane Gardner will have home support when he tackles Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker over eight rounds, with a firecracker of an eight rounder expected.

Both super lightweight contenders know a statement victory, in front of a massive audience on Channel 5, can catapult them into title contention, so expect both men to leave everything in the ring.

The future of women’s boxing, Chloe Watson, then follows when she takes on Argentina’s Romina Sosa over six rounds.

Trained by Ricky Hatton, the formidable flyweight has built a perfect record since leaving the Great Britain amateur set-up for the pro ranks, and so bet on her to serve up yet another sizzling display on the big stage.

Wigan warrior James Moorcroft and Liverpool’s bang-in-form Nathan Bennett collide in an English Welterweight title final eliminator, just before the main event. This promises to be a blood and guts affair with a title shot being dangled in front of these popular and proud 147 lbs fighters.

Destructive Kazak puncher Sultan Zaurbek will go hunting a 10th knockout win of his pro career in Bolton, when he squares off against Facundo Acre, over eight rounds.

The super featherweight southpaw – highly ranked by a number of the world’s sanctioning bodies – is expected to put on another devastating display in Bolton next week.

Germany’s unbeaten middleweight star Denis Radovan makes his UK debut as part of the stacked undercard. The IBF European champion holds wins over North West favourites Luke Blackledge and Brian Rose on his impressive CV, but hopes to win a new army of local fans this time, by putting on a show against former European title challenger Fouad El Massoudi.

The former European and WBC interim world super featherweight champion, Katharina Thanderz continues to work her way back to the top, with a six rounder in Bolton.

Thanderz, from Norway but based in Spain, battled England’s Terri Harper for the IBO and WBC belts in 2020 and the 34-year-old is ready to start making inroads at lightweight.

Thanderz faces the unbeaten and confident Ioana Fecioru over six rounds.

Unbeaten Stockport middleweight Niall Brown faces Manchester’s Bahadur Karami in a derby scrap over six rounds. Brown has established a perfect 7-0 record and will have eyes on climbing the domestic rankings – but knows he cannot afford to slip-up against his local rival.

Manchester prospect Bobby Faulker hasn’t lost a round so far as a professional and hopes to extend his flawless start to the paid ranks in Bolton, in a scheduled four rounder.

Salford lightweight Alex Murphy bolsters the local contingent, by boxing for the seventh time as a pro.

Big support is expected for the professional debut of Mancunian welter Ashley Marron. Marron will face Birmingham’s Daryl Pearce over four rounds to kick-start his journey.

The Wasserman Boxing card is bolstered by another international star, with the UK debut of Denmark’s Oliver Zaren. Zaren, a 7-0 middleweight southpaw, is highly-rated and squares off against Croatia’s Frane Radnic over six rounds at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Lyndon Arthur vs Braian Suarez, for the IBO World Light Heavyweight Title is live and free-to-air on Channel 5 at 10pm on Friday, March 24.

Tickets are available via WassermanBoxing.com