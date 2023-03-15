Gilberto Ramirez vs Gabe Rosado undercard confirmed

The undercard has been finalized for the anticipated fight night featuring former World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (44-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlan, Mexico against Philadelphia’s Gabriel “King” Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs).

The 12-round light heavyweight fight will take place at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach on Saturday, March 18 and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST.

Tickets for Zurdo vs. Rosado are on-sale and are priced at $150, $100, $80, $50 and $30 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at LongBeachState.com/GoldenBoy and GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

Returning to the ring for the first time in 2023, former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-3-1, 15 KOs) will face former world title challenger Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) as the co-main event. The two veterans will participate in a 12-round lightweight fight.

Also on the card, Chihuahua, Mexico’s Oscar Duarte (24-1-1, 19 KOs) will fight the hungry Alex “Chi-Town Heat” Martin (18-4, 6 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois in a 10-round lightweight fight. Opening up the DAZN broadcast, recently signed blue-chip prospect of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Eric Tudor (7-0, 6 KOs) will participate in an eight-round super welterweight fight against Damoni Cato-Cain (7-0-1, 6 KOs) of Oakland.

The Golden Boy Fight Night: Zurdo vs. Rosado Prelims will be streamed live on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube page beginning at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET. San Diego’s fan-favorite Jorge Chavez (4-0, 3 KOs) will fight a soon-to-be-announced opponent in a four-round featherweight fight. Dalis Kaleioupu (3-0, 3 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii will fight Jonathan Perez (40-34, 32 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in a four-round super lightweight fight.

Opening up the Zurdo vs. Rosado fight night, Patricio “Cacahuate” Manuel (1-0) of Los Angeles will fight Hien Huynh (1-1) of St. Louis, Missouri. Manuel will be returning to the ring for a four-round super featherweight scrap after making their pro-debut on a Golden Boy card in December 2018.